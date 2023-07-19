Following are the results of the 2023 Fireball Classic 5K Race held July 4 at Wintersmith Park. The race is sponsored by the Ada Sunrise Rotary Club.
OVERALL FEMALE
1. Abby Salter 24:28.78 Sulphur
2. Adrienne Rustin 24:35.23 Ada
3. Maci Clary 24:49.18 Ada
OVERALL MALE
1. Aden Evans 18:06.40 Ada
2. Kaleb Madron 18:38.83 Sulphur
3. Thomas Yahola 19:17.32 Konawa
Female 9-12
1. Khloe Sanchez 40:58.66 Davis
2. Serenity Langdon 40:58.70 Davis
Male 9-12
1. Adam Hensley 23:59.40 Ada
2. Coen Estes 25:12.30 Ada
3. Landry Louis 29:42.43
4. Brylan Manuel 31:23.41 Ada
5. Quaid Ream 32:02.98 Ada
6. Gabriel Marshall 40:11.85 Ada
7. Corbin Stuart 42:32.65 Ada
8. Karic Barger 47:43.22 Ada
Female 13-15
1. Keira Miller 25:37.69 Tupelo
2. Emmersyn Craig 25:39.60 Stonewall
3. Chloe Gains 25:41.98
Male 13-15
1. Thomas Yahola 19:17.32 Konawa
2. Lewis Clcross 19:40.55 Mead
3. Christian Nugent 21:13.31 Ada
4. Landon Luna 21:38.62 Ada
5. Jackson Prather 22:30.29 Ada
6. Allen West 23:18.79 Ada
7. Gavin Shaw-McNutt 25:39.00 Ada
8. Beck Landrum 30:32.07 Ada
9. Braxton Bear 31:54.72 Stratford
10. Mahon Bear 31:54.91 Stratford
Female 16-19
1. Abby Salter 24:28.78 Sulphur
2. Lilly Wyche 27:53.27 Fittstown
3. Carly Gaylor 28:00.61
4. Carlee Gayler 40:10.98 Roff
Male 16-19
1. Aden Evans 18:06.40 Ada
2. Kaleb Madron 18:38.83 Sulphur
3. Benjamin Hernandez 19:46.54 Madill
4. Dax Frazier 19:47.08 Ada
5. Saulo Castro 19:59.98 Madill
6. Brayden Hill 20:29.59 Ada
7. Blaise Manuel 22:25.57 Ada
8. Mason Salter 22:26.14 Sulphur
9. Teegan Going 23:05.32 Ada
10. Kellen Stuart 32:24.39 Ada
11. JD Dugan 32:29.87 Ada
12. Seth Flinn 32:32.85 Ada
Female 20-24
1. Tiffany West 43:12.72 Ada
2. Calli Henderson 53:18.93 Ada
Male 20-24
1. Joshua Robertson 20:05.60 Shawnee
2. Ivan Wetsel 20:07.25
3. Jackson McFarlane 23:10.27 Ada
4. Timothy McGinnis 25:15.12 Ada
5. Mannie Hammond 27:09.15 Norman
6. Eduardo Hernandez 27:49.71 Ada
7. Creed Chamberlain 31:16.61 Stratford
8. Ross Kemp 39:59.65 Ada
9. Ivan Huerta 42:23.28 Purcell
Female 25-29
1. Meagan Beavert 31:22.32 Allen
2. Abbey Toombs 32:06.32 Ada
3. Emmy Sutton 39:10.33 Tupelo
4. Sarah Mackey 42:24.37 Ada
Male 25-29
1. Bo Chesser 25:35.77 Konawa
2. Kalen Thompson 29:13.95 Ada
3. Caleb McGaha 29:37.47 Oklahoma City
4. Ryan Scott 30:22.51 Ada
5. Zach Radford 31:23.64 Ada
6. Devin Hargus 31:23.69 Shawnee
7. Colton Lancaster 35:13.23 Ada
8. Collin Hoyle 43:20.79
9. Jacob Pierce 54:30.29 Oklahoma City
Female 30-34
1. Maci Clary 24:49.18 Ada
2. Karlie Wilson 25:09.40 Ada
3. Megan Leach 30:09.23 Ada
4. Hannah Rowland 31:22.13 Ada
5. Hayley Germany 32:08.22 Ada
6. Kayla West 42:04.48 Davis
7. Crystal Sanchez 43:34.47 Davis
8. Taylor Manuel 44:31.39 Ada
9. Kara Frazier 48:45.96 Allen
10. Robyn Beaver 48:48.46 Stratford
11. Savannah Burwell 53:21.20 Ada
12. Makenzie Stokes 54:26.04 Ada
Male 30-34
1. Jeff Cawthon 27:50.46 Ada
2. Matthew Beasley 29:15.96 Norman
3. Caleb Clary 31:10.59 Ada
4. Jacob Parkison 31:51.24 Ada
5. Sheldon Bond 32:51.34
6. Melaina Parkison 35:24.46 Ada
7. Trevor Sutton 39:10.24 Tupelo
Female 35-39
1. Leah Johnson 30:13.09 Ada
2. Amanda Lopez 30:25.14 Ada
3. Nicole Mcelroy 32:11.31 Ada
4. Heather Grinstead 34:32.37 Roff
5. Alison Stowers 35:15.66 Ada
6. Deborah Ripley 35:52.36 Ada
7. Danielle O'Daniel 38:08.08 Allen
8. Kristina Abelli 43:10.68 Ada
9. Erica Worcester 43:49.21 Ada
10. Michaela Barger 45:49.13 Ada
11. Candace Johnson 01:48.74 Murfreesboro
Male 35-39
1. Seth Canfield 23:11.01 Oklahoma City
2. Rodrigo Barcenas 23:35.12 Henryetta
3. Clay Anderson 28:47.58 Ada
4. Justin Noble 29:20.95 Ada
5. Andrew Abelli 37:20.70 Ada
6. Michael Davis 39:18.58 Durant
Female 40-44
1. Adrienne Rustin 24:35.23 Ada
2. Lesli Barrett 30:32.97 Stonewall
3. April Tatum 34:45.72 Ada
4. Shilene Rogers 34:47.02 Ada
5. Tracy Emmons 36:32.30 Oologah
6. Melissa Craig 36:32.53 Stonewall
7. Jessica Bellamy 38:36.96 Norman
8. Trang Do 38:54.84
9. Courtney Chronister 38:57.49 Ardmore
10. Holly Stuart 42:45.48 Ada
11. Brea Cloud 47:35.69 Ada
Male 40-44
1. Nathan Smith 24:20.05 Sulphur
2. Philip Sullivan 26:02.62 Ada
3. Jose Montalva 27:56.20 Ada
4. James Childers 29:04.74 Ada
5. Derek McElroy 29:07.14 Ada
6. Justin Clifford 29:18.89 Allen
7. Brandon Lackey 30:13.24 Ada
8. Kyle Stuart 31:10.70 Ada
9. Lucas Hudson 32:39.60 Ada
10. Adam Stewart 35:37.20 Pauls Valley
11. Michael Johns 35:56.49 Ada
12. Seve Sanchez 43:34.24 Davis
13. David Emmons 49:29.03 Oologah
Female 45-49
1. Joni Moore 33:37.54 Ada
2. Oriana McElwee 36:10.62 Ada
3. Hollie Marion 37:38.03 Ada
4. Donna Kilmurray 46:28.76 Ada
5. Veronica Marr 01:05:04.53 Ada
Male 45-49
1. Daniel Manuel 21:16.66 Ada
2. Brent Rustin 25:29.82 Ada
3. Zach Sullivan 28:06.54 Ada
4. Tanner Landrum 34:14.01 Ada
5. Travis Isom 37:17.55 Norman
Female 50-54
1. Sharla Frederick 31:40.51 Roff
2. Victoria Treas 36:54.44 Coalgate
3. Sheila Contos 36:59.61 Ada
4. Lehna West 43:12.34 Ada
Male 50-54
1. Kenny Moore 28:53.20 Ada
2. Todd Cobin 30:51.37 Woodland Hills
3. Burt Page 32:07.77 Hutto
4. Marc Swarowsky 37:40.79 Norman
5. Paul Emrich 41:03.34 Ada
6. Trammel Bonner 42:00.88 OKC
7. Roger Wallace 55:21.02
Female 55-59
1. Melody Marshall 34:38.73 Ada
2. Michelle Hill 40:01.44 Hutto
3. Leta Burwell 53:20.95 Ada
Male 55-59
1 Tommy Vass 25:30.01 Ada
2 Tim Hensley 31:20.30 Ada
3 Michael Sherry 32:58.10 Prairie Village
4 David Henderson 34:42.72 Ada
5 Ken Hoyle 43:21.31
Female 60-64
1. Debbie Carnes 39:08.49
2. Teresa Parkey 42:24.37 Stratford
3. Debra Noble 46:04.35 Ada
4. Sonya Stokes 50:19.00 Ada
5. Miriam White 56:12.50 Ada
6. Tammy Hall 01:01:53.59 Ada
7. Dee Bohan 01:01:56.33 Ada
8. Diane Hess 01:23:38.37 Ada
Male 60-64
1. Scott White 27:15.52 Ada
2. Barry Hardwick 28:10.18 Ada
3. Steve Lancaster 29:49.99 Ada
4. Joe Noble 30:00.78 Ada
5. Scott Nevland 30:11.90 Ada
6. Gary Wood 33:36.82 Ada
7. Jim Lawson 37:18.53 Ada
8. Mike Hall 43:49.10 Ada
Female 65-69
1. Mary Hord 49:37.73 Muskogee
2. Martha Kilgore 54:22.43 Ada
3. Alicia Smith 55:02.12 Ada
4. Judy Goforth Parker 56:56.22 Ada
5. Elaine Jones 56:58.71 Ada
6. Loan Nguyen 01:01:52.40
7. Janet Stockton 01:10:53.78 Ada
Male 65-69
1. Larry Northcutt 28:19.11 Mead
Male 70-74
1 John Garber 55:11.70 Ada
Female 75-99
1. Carol Bridges 54:23.46 Ada
Male 75-99
1. Terry Scott 38:08.47 Ada
2. Leonard Monroe 38:37.65 Ada
