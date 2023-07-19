Following are the results of the 2023 Fireball Classic 5K Race held July 4 at Wintersmith Park. The race is sponsored by the Ada Sunrise Rotary Club.

OVERALL FEMALE

1. Abby Salter 24:28.78 Sulphur

2. Adrienne Rustin 24:35.23 Ada

3. Maci Clary 24:49.18 Ada

OVERALL MALE

1. Aden Evans 18:06.40 Ada

2. Kaleb Madron 18:38.83 Sulphur

3. Thomas Yahola 19:17.32 Konawa

Female 9-12

1. Khloe Sanchez 40:58.66 Davis

2. Serenity Langdon 40:58.70 Davis

Male 9-12

1. Adam Hensley 23:59.40 Ada

2. Coen Estes 25:12.30 Ada

3. Landry Louis 29:42.43

4. Brylan Manuel 31:23.41 Ada

5. Quaid Ream 32:02.98 Ada

6. Gabriel Marshall 40:11.85 Ada

7. Corbin Stuart 42:32.65 Ada

8. Karic Barger 47:43.22 Ada

Female 13-15

1. Keira Miller 25:37.69 Tupelo

2. Emmersyn Craig 25:39.60 Stonewall

3. Chloe Gains 25:41.98

Male 13-15

1. Thomas Yahola 19:17.32 Konawa

2. Lewis Clcross 19:40.55 Mead

3. Christian Nugent 21:13.31 Ada

4. Landon Luna 21:38.62 Ada

5. Jackson Prather 22:30.29 Ada

6. Allen West 23:18.79 Ada

7. Gavin Shaw-McNutt 25:39.00 Ada

8. Beck Landrum 30:32.07 Ada

9. Braxton Bear 31:54.72 Stratford

10. Mahon Bear 31:54.91 Stratford

Female 16-19

1. Abby Salter 24:28.78 Sulphur

2. Lilly Wyche 27:53.27 Fittstown

3. Carly Gaylor 28:00.61

4. Carlee Gayler 40:10.98 Roff

Male 16-19

1. Aden Evans 18:06.40 Ada

2. Kaleb Madron 18:38.83 Sulphur

3. Benjamin Hernandez 19:46.54 Madill

4. Dax Frazier 19:47.08 Ada

5. Saulo Castro 19:59.98 Madill

6. Brayden Hill 20:29.59 Ada

7. Blaise Manuel 22:25.57 Ada

8. Mason Salter 22:26.14 Sulphur

9. Teegan Going 23:05.32 Ada

10. Kellen Stuart 32:24.39 Ada

11. JD Dugan 32:29.87 Ada

12. Seth Flinn 32:32.85 Ada

Female 20-24

1. Tiffany West 43:12.72 Ada

2. Calli Henderson 53:18.93 Ada

Male 20-24

1. Joshua Robertson 20:05.60 Shawnee

2. Ivan Wetsel 20:07.25

3. Jackson McFarlane 23:10.27 Ada

4. Timothy McGinnis 25:15.12 Ada

5. Mannie Hammond 27:09.15 Norman

6. Eduardo Hernandez 27:49.71 Ada

7. Creed Chamberlain 31:16.61 Stratford

8. Ross Kemp 39:59.65 Ada

9. Ivan Huerta 42:23.28 Purcell

Female 25-29

1. Meagan Beavert 31:22.32 Allen

2. Abbey Toombs 32:06.32 Ada

3. Emmy Sutton 39:10.33 Tupelo

4. Sarah Mackey 42:24.37 Ada

Male 25-29

1. Bo Chesser 25:35.77 Konawa

2. Kalen Thompson 29:13.95 Ada

3. Caleb McGaha 29:37.47 Oklahoma City

4. Ryan Scott 30:22.51 Ada

5. Zach Radford 31:23.64 Ada

6. Devin Hargus 31:23.69 Shawnee

7. Colton Lancaster 35:13.23 Ada

8. Collin Hoyle 43:20.79

9. Jacob Pierce 54:30.29 Oklahoma City

Female 30-34

1. Maci Clary 24:49.18 Ada

2. Karlie Wilson 25:09.40 Ada

3. Megan Leach 30:09.23 Ada

4. Hannah Rowland 31:22.13 Ada

5. Hayley Germany 32:08.22 Ada

6. Kayla West 42:04.48 Davis

7. Crystal Sanchez 43:34.47 Davis

8. Taylor Manuel 44:31.39 Ada

9. Kara Frazier 48:45.96 Allen

10. Robyn Beaver 48:48.46 Stratford

11. Savannah Burwell 53:21.20 Ada

12. Makenzie Stokes 54:26.04 Ada

Male 30-34

1. Jeff Cawthon 27:50.46 Ada

2. Matthew Beasley 29:15.96 Norman

3. Caleb Clary 31:10.59 Ada

4. Jacob Parkison 31:51.24 Ada

5. Sheldon Bond 32:51.34

6. Melaina Parkison 35:24.46 Ada

7. Trevor Sutton 39:10.24 Tupelo

Female 35-39

1. Leah Johnson 30:13.09 Ada

2. Amanda Lopez 30:25.14 Ada

3. Nicole Mcelroy 32:11.31 Ada

4. Heather Grinstead 34:32.37 Roff

5. Alison Stowers 35:15.66 Ada

6. Deborah Ripley 35:52.36 Ada

7. Danielle O'Daniel 38:08.08 Allen

8. Kristina Abelli 43:10.68 Ada

9. Erica Worcester 43:49.21 Ada

10. Michaela Barger 45:49.13 Ada

11. Candace Johnson 01:48.74 Murfreesboro

Male 35-39

1. Seth Canfield 23:11.01 Oklahoma City

2. Rodrigo Barcenas 23:35.12 Henryetta

3. Clay Anderson 28:47.58 Ada

4. Justin Noble 29:20.95 Ada

5. Andrew Abelli 37:20.70 Ada

6. Michael Davis 39:18.58 Durant

Female 40-44

1. Adrienne Rustin 24:35.23 Ada

2. Lesli Barrett 30:32.97 Stonewall

3. April Tatum 34:45.72 Ada

4. Shilene Rogers 34:47.02 Ada

5. Tracy Emmons 36:32.30 Oologah

6. Melissa Craig 36:32.53 Stonewall

7. Jessica Bellamy 38:36.96 Norman

8. Trang Do 38:54.84

9. Courtney Chronister 38:57.49 Ardmore

10. Holly Stuart 42:45.48 Ada

11. Brea Cloud 47:35.69 Ada

Male 40-44

1. Nathan Smith 24:20.05 Sulphur

2. Philip Sullivan 26:02.62 Ada

3. Jose Montalva 27:56.20 Ada

4. James Childers 29:04.74 Ada

5. Derek McElroy 29:07.14 Ada

6. Justin Clifford 29:18.89 Allen

7. Brandon Lackey 30:13.24 Ada

8. Kyle Stuart 31:10.70 Ada

9. Lucas Hudson 32:39.60 Ada

10. Adam Stewart 35:37.20 Pauls Valley

11. Michael Johns 35:56.49 Ada

12. Seve Sanchez 43:34.24 Davis

13. David Emmons 49:29.03 Oologah

Female 45-49

1. Joni Moore 33:37.54 Ada

2. Oriana McElwee 36:10.62 Ada

3. Hollie Marion 37:38.03 Ada

4. Donna Kilmurray 46:28.76 Ada

5. Veronica Marr 01:05:04.53 Ada

Male 45-49

1. Daniel Manuel 21:16.66 Ada

2. Brent Rustin 25:29.82 Ada

3. Zach Sullivan 28:06.54 Ada

4. Tanner Landrum 34:14.01 Ada

5. Travis Isom 37:17.55 Norman

Female 50-54

1. Sharla Frederick 31:40.51 Roff

2. Victoria Treas 36:54.44 Coalgate

3. Sheila Contos 36:59.61 Ada

4. Lehna West 43:12.34 Ada

Male 50-54

1. Kenny Moore 28:53.20 Ada

2. Todd Cobin 30:51.37 Woodland Hills

3. Burt Page 32:07.77 Hutto

4. Marc Swarowsky 37:40.79 Norman

5. Paul Emrich 41:03.34 Ada

6. Trammel Bonner 42:00.88 OKC

7. Roger Wallace 55:21.02

Female 55-59

1. Melody Marshall 34:38.73 Ada

2. Michelle Hill 40:01.44 Hutto

3. Leta Burwell 53:20.95 Ada

Male 55-59

1 Tommy Vass 25:30.01 Ada

2 Tim Hensley 31:20.30 Ada

3 Michael Sherry 32:58.10 Prairie Village

4 David Henderson 34:42.72 Ada

5 Ken Hoyle 43:21.31

Female 60-64

1. Debbie Carnes 39:08.49

2. Teresa Parkey 42:24.37 Stratford

3. Debra Noble 46:04.35 Ada

4. Sonya Stokes 50:19.00 Ada

5. Miriam White 56:12.50 Ada

6. Tammy Hall 01:01:53.59 Ada

7. Dee Bohan 01:01:56.33 Ada

8. Diane Hess 01:23:38.37 Ada

Male 60-64

1. Scott White 27:15.52 Ada

2. Barry Hardwick 28:10.18 Ada

3. Steve Lancaster 29:49.99 Ada

4. Joe Noble 30:00.78 Ada

5. Scott Nevland 30:11.90 Ada

6. Gary Wood 33:36.82 Ada

7. Jim Lawson 37:18.53 Ada

8. Mike Hall 43:49.10 Ada

Female 65-69

1. Mary Hord 49:37.73 Muskogee

2. Martha Kilgore 54:22.43 Ada

3. Alicia Smith 55:02.12 Ada

4. Judy Goforth Parker 56:56.22 Ada

5. Elaine Jones 56:58.71 Ada

6. Loan Nguyen 01:01:52.40

7. Janet Stockton 01:10:53.78 Ada

Male 65-69

1. Larry Northcutt 28:19.11 Mead

Male 70-74

1 John Garber 55:11.70 Ada

Female 75-99

1. Carol Bridges 54:23.46 Ada

Male 75-99

1. Terry Scott 38:08.47 Ada

2. Leonard Monroe 38:37.65 Ada

