Following are the results of the 2023 Fireball Classic 5K Race held July 4 at Wintersmith Park. The race is sponsored by the Ada Sunrise Rotary Club.

OVERALL FEMALE

1. Brianna DeAngelis 41:17.83 Ada

2. Jessica Bryant 48:31.76 Ada

3. Meredith Hadley 50:20.00 Shawnee

OVERALL MALE

1. Darin Smith 38:32.45 Liberty

2. Logan Blackburn 39:47.95 Tishomingo

3. Jacob Jones 41:53.93 Ada

Female 13-15

1. Madisyn Handke 01:06:47.26 Mustang

Male 13-15

1. Erik King 51:49.16 Ada

2. Noah Wiles 55:20.60 Ada

Female 20-24

1. Brianna DeAngelis 41:17.83 Ada

2. Maddie Lyons 52:03.55 Ada

3. Grace Reeves 01:12:16.84 Ada

Male 20-24

1. Ethan Presgrove 45:43.09 Ada

2. William Bailey 50:30.68

3. Conner Berry 54:53.15 Ada

Female 25-29

1. Sarah Farmer 51:57.30 Ada

2. Jessica Fennell 57:25.28 Ada

3. Lauryn Black 57:29.32 Allen

4. Kaitlinn Osborne 01:03:07.15 Stonewall

5. Lindsey Fox 01:10:49.35 Ada

6. Lexie Chancellor 01:10:49.84 Ada

7. Haylee Black 01:13:57.67 Stratford

Male 25-29

1. Logan Blackburn 39:47.95 Tishomingo

2. Brayden Battershell 47:29.18 Ada

3. Jake Walker 50:47.99 Ada

4. Dineh Bohan 51:21.89 Ada

Female 30-34

1. Jessica Bryant 48:31.76 Ada

2. Elise Stewart 54:00.22 Ada

3. Naty Martinez 59:15.53 Ada

Male 30-34

1. Dakotah Farmer 51:45.52 Ada

2. Trevin Vass 52:07.71 Ada

3. Fredrick Johnson 53:45.29 Murfreesboro

4. Curtis Baldinger 55:21.36 Stratford

5. Jordan Johnson 56:30.16 Ada

6. Chris Tiger 01:18:55.35 Ada

Female 35-39

1. Chenai Gann 53:13.93 Atoka

2. Jennifer Matthews 53:32.75 Ada

3. Genieve Fleet 56:06.97 Ada

4. Jane Clark 57:55.42 Sulphur

5. Vanessa Holland 58:55.51 Ada

6. Kari Chew 01:11:32.59 Ada

7. Rachel Sullivan 01:19:27.63 Ada

Male 35-39

1. Darin Smith 38:32.45 Liberty

2. Jacob Jones 41:53.93 Ada

3. Robert Baldwin 42:17.41 Ada

4. Sunhawk Hill 42:54.58 Ada

5. Nick Stowers 46:00.74 Ada

6. James Monroe 47:16.96 Ada

7. Trey Edwards 49:33.58 Ada

8. Maxwell Johnson 50:04.45 Ada

9. Caleb Estes 52:18.02 Ada

Female 40-44

1. Tara Priest 54:26.51 Ada

2. Amber Handke 58:21.88 Mustang

3. Brianna Stick 01:11:18.94 Ada

4. Melinda Hubble 01:19:25.00 Ada

Male 40-44

1. Clint Morgan 55:22.07 Ada

Female 45-49

1. Cari Denson 01:04:32.60 Allen

2. Anna Wiles 01:07:22.68 Ada

3. Sali Kennedy 01:12:54.34 Edmond

Male 45-49

1. Kevin Doyle 51:29.57 Oklahoma City

2. Keith Thurber 53:23.39 Ada

3. Brad Craig 56:02.02 Ada

Male 50-54

1. Brian Epps 45:06.26 Mcalester

2. Roger Wallace 52:03.04 Ada

3. Jay Wiles 56:09.01 Ada

Female 55-59

1. Meredith Hadley 50:20.00 Shawnee

2. Cynthia Carr 51:50.87 McAlester

Male 55-59

1. James Keith Mowdy 01:04:47.02 Allen

2. Charles Whiting 01:04:47.46 Ada

Female 60-64

1. Susie Christy 01:26:15.96 Ada

Male 60-64

1. Owen Garretson 57:27.89

2. Mark Medlock 57:48.98 Ada

3. David Dirrim 01:42.65 Ada

4. Mark Prentice 01:05:19.43 Ada

5. Aaron Gray 01:08:31.98 Ada

6. Ronnie Brice 01:15:43.00 Bixby

Male 75-99

1. Edward Lozano 01:09:09.90 Oklahoma City

