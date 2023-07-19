Following are the results of the 2023 Fireball Classic 5K Race held July 4 at Wintersmith Park. The race is sponsored by the Ada Sunrise Rotary Club.
OVERALL FEMALE
1. Brianna DeAngelis 41:17.83 Ada
2. Jessica Bryant 48:31.76 Ada
3. Meredith Hadley 50:20.00 Shawnee
OVERALL MALE
1. Darin Smith 38:32.45 Liberty
2. Logan Blackburn 39:47.95 Tishomingo
3. Jacob Jones 41:53.93 Ada
Female 13-15
1. Madisyn Handke 01:06:47.26 Mustang
Male 13-15
1. Erik King 51:49.16 Ada
2. Noah Wiles 55:20.60 Ada
Female 20-24
1. Brianna DeAngelis 41:17.83 Ada
2. Maddie Lyons 52:03.55 Ada
3. Grace Reeves 01:12:16.84 Ada
Male 20-24
1. Ethan Presgrove 45:43.09 Ada
2. William Bailey 50:30.68
3. Conner Berry 54:53.15 Ada
Female 25-29
1. Sarah Farmer 51:57.30 Ada
2. Jessica Fennell 57:25.28 Ada
3. Lauryn Black 57:29.32 Allen
4. Kaitlinn Osborne 01:03:07.15 Stonewall
5. Lindsey Fox 01:10:49.35 Ada
6. Lexie Chancellor 01:10:49.84 Ada
7. Haylee Black 01:13:57.67 Stratford
Male 25-29
1. Logan Blackburn 39:47.95 Tishomingo
2. Brayden Battershell 47:29.18 Ada
3. Jake Walker 50:47.99 Ada
4. Dineh Bohan 51:21.89 Ada
Female 30-34
1. Jessica Bryant 48:31.76 Ada
2. Elise Stewart 54:00.22 Ada
3. Naty Martinez 59:15.53 Ada
Male 30-34
1. Dakotah Farmer 51:45.52 Ada
2. Trevin Vass 52:07.71 Ada
3. Fredrick Johnson 53:45.29 Murfreesboro
4. Curtis Baldinger 55:21.36 Stratford
5. Jordan Johnson 56:30.16 Ada
6. Chris Tiger 01:18:55.35 Ada
Female 35-39
1. Chenai Gann 53:13.93 Atoka
2. Jennifer Matthews 53:32.75 Ada
3. Genieve Fleet 56:06.97 Ada
4. Jane Clark 57:55.42 Sulphur
5. Vanessa Holland 58:55.51 Ada
6. Kari Chew 01:11:32.59 Ada
7. Rachel Sullivan 01:19:27.63 Ada
Male 35-39
1. Darin Smith 38:32.45 Liberty
2. Jacob Jones 41:53.93 Ada
3. Robert Baldwin 42:17.41 Ada
4. Sunhawk Hill 42:54.58 Ada
5. Nick Stowers 46:00.74 Ada
6. James Monroe 47:16.96 Ada
7. Trey Edwards 49:33.58 Ada
8. Maxwell Johnson 50:04.45 Ada
9. Caleb Estes 52:18.02 Ada
Female 40-44
1. Tara Priest 54:26.51 Ada
2. Amber Handke 58:21.88 Mustang
3. Brianna Stick 01:11:18.94 Ada
4. Melinda Hubble 01:19:25.00 Ada
Male 40-44
1. Clint Morgan 55:22.07 Ada
Female 45-49
1. Cari Denson 01:04:32.60 Allen
2. Anna Wiles 01:07:22.68 Ada
3. Sali Kennedy 01:12:54.34 Edmond
Male 45-49
1. Kevin Doyle 51:29.57 Oklahoma City
2. Keith Thurber 53:23.39 Ada
3. Brad Craig 56:02.02 Ada
Male 50-54
1. Brian Epps 45:06.26 Mcalester
2. Roger Wallace 52:03.04 Ada
3. Jay Wiles 56:09.01 Ada
Female 55-59
1. Meredith Hadley 50:20.00 Shawnee
2. Cynthia Carr 51:50.87 McAlester
Male 55-59
1. James Keith Mowdy 01:04:47.02 Allen
2. Charles Whiting 01:04:47.46 Ada
Female 60-64
1. Susie Christy 01:26:15.96 Ada
Male 60-64
1. Owen Garretson 57:27.89
2. Mark Medlock 57:48.98 Ada
3. David Dirrim 01:42.65 Ada
4. Mark Prentice 01:05:19.43 Ada
5. Aaron Gray 01:08:31.98 Ada
6. Ronnie Brice 01:15:43.00 Bixby
Male 75-99
1. Edward Lozano 01:09:09.90 Oklahoma City
