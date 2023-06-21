Action began Monday at the 2023 Ada City Open hosted by the Ada Tennis Center.
The tournament, sponsored by Vision Bank continues today and runs through Friday.
There were two matches played in the Mix A Doubles division.
Ava Bolin and Noah Watkins outlasted Jennifer Edwards and Clayton Edwards 6-3, 6-7, 11-9 in an epic marathon match. Zoey Brown and partner Christian Siegle knocked off Eden Boggs and Brady Bacon 6-3, 6-2.
In a Women’s A Doubles match, the team of Lauren Burden and Mikala Whelchel pushed past Ava Bolin and Zoey Brown 6-4, 6-4.
There were three matches played in the Men’s A Doubles bracket.
T.S. Ahrend and partner Alex Andrade defeated Ty Mills and Hunter Murray 6-0, 6-1; Jackson Goodman and Hayden Ware teamed up to get the best of Boady Ross and Anthony Towers 6-1, 7-6; and Harrison Boggs and Chad Whittington defeated brothers Clayton and Trey Edwards 6-1, 6-4.
In Men’s B Doubles action on Monday, Anoy Jolly and Mathew Jolly defeated Adam Hensley and Jacob Holloway 6-1, 7-6. Grant Hall and Brandon Privett turned back Brandon Bolin and Tim Hensley 6-2, 6-2 in another Men’s B Doubles battle.
In a Men’s A Singles match, Jackson Goodman blanked Beau Hopkins 6-0, 6-0.
Andy Jolly edged Tim Hensley 7-6, 6-4 in a tight Men’s B Singles matchup. Jacob Holloway notched a 6-3, 6-1 win over Layton Jacobs and Dalton Lacy topped Mathew Jolly 6-2, 6-0 in other Men’s B Singles contests.
In the Women’s Singles bracket, Reid Danielson survived a 6-3, 7-6, 10-5 battle with Izzy Justice. Channing Ballard notched a 6-4, 6-0 victory over Ella Key in another matchup.
