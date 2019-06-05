Sports camps Jun 5, 2019 Richard R. Barron | The Ada NewsAsher Lawson holds a ball under his chin during drills at Ada fundamentals basketball camp May 21 at the Cougar Activity Center. Richard R. Barron | The Ada News Richard R. Barron | The Ada NewsRandi Colbert instructs Pepper Presley at Byng Lady Pirate basketball camp May 22 at Bill Koller Field House. Richard R. Barron | The Ada News Richard R. Barron | The Ada NewsKids sharpen their shooting skills at a first- through fifth-grade basketball camp April 19, 2018, at the Vanoss Activity Center. Richard R. Barron | The Ada News Richard R. Barron | The Ada NewsCal Vick prepares to throw to first during Tupelo baseball camp May 23. Richard R. Barron | The Ada News Richard R. Barron | The Ada News Elexis Holmes takes a shot during the Byng Lady Pirate basketball camp May 22 at Bill Koller Field House. Richard R. Barron | The Ada News Richard R. Barron | The Ada NewsAiden Lawson practices dribbling at Ada fundamentals basketball camp May 21 at the Cougar Activity Center. Richard R. Barron | The Ada News Richard R. Barron | The Ada NewsPlayers are shown during the Latta basketball camp May 29 at Latta Panther Fieldhouse. Richard R. Barron | The Ada News Richard R. Barron | The Ada NewsChloe Gaines prepares to throw the ball during the Byng softball camp May 29, 2019 at Byng's Bertha Teague Gym. Richard R. Barron | The Ada News Richard R. Barron | The Ada NewsChildren wait their turn to train at the ECU All Skills Basketball Camp May 21 at the Kerr Activities Center. Richard R. Barron | The Ada News |||| COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries ROEHL, Madelyn Aug 9, 1953 - Jun 4, 2019 FOSTER, Matthew Feb 22, 1974 - May 31, 2019 LAIL, Dianne Oct 30, 1951 - May 27, 2019 HORTON, Spencer Jan 4, 1998 - Jun 3, 2019 HAXTON, Bertha May 30, 1948 - May 27, 2019 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSix-year-old gets wish grantedDavidson leaves Tupelo for Stonewall gig14-year-old hospitalized after car crashes into homeAda Braves begin search for 4-peatOHB breaks ground on state-of-the-art facilityLocal slow pitch players earn All-State honorsCothran qualifies for United States Pony FinalsFree lessons offered at Ada Tennis CenterNew law requires DHS background checks for court-appointed advocatesLocal athletes honored by ONASA Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.