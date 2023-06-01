Last month, two different collisions happened in Bryan and Garvin Counties. Both had very different outcomes but the reason for the accidents were the same: high speeds. The collision in Garvin county only involved one vehicle and the collision in Bryan county involved two. The Garvin County accident only had some injuries while the one in Bryan County had one fatality.
The first crash took place on May 15 at 6:07 p.m. just south of Maysville in Garvin County. The vehicle, a 2002 Kenworth, was driven by Christopher Freeman of Pauls Valley and was the only vehicle damaged in the crash. The collision happened when Freeman was headed east on County Road 1570 when suddenly the vehicle left in the roadway and rolled onto its top.
Freeman was pinned for 45 minutes before being freed by Pauls Valley Fire Department and was then flown to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City. Freeman was listed in stable condition with a leg injury. Trooper Kurry Stucks of Garvin County Detachment of Troop F investigated the scene and wrote that the cause of the collision was “unsafe speed.”
The second crash happened Wednesday at 8:56 p.m. near Cartwright in Bryan county involving two vehicles. Both were headed north on Ok-91 on the Oklahoma portion of the Denison Dam. A 2006 Honda CBR1 motorcycle, driven by Cody Donihoo, collided with the back of the 2010 Dodge Caravan driven by Joshua Black with passengers Casey Robertson and Drake Reece in the car as well.
The scene was investigated by Trooper James Reinecker of the Bryan County detachment of Troop E. The cause the collision was declared as excessive speed and while the driver and passengers of the Dodge Caravan came out uninjured, Donihoo was pronounced dead at the scene by Colbert EMS. Donihoo was transported by Brown’s Funeral Service to their funeral home in Durant. Donihoo was 38 years old.
