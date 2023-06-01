The Seminole County chapter of Ducks Unlimited is hosting its 3rd annual fundraising event on Friday, August 4, 2023 at the St. Crispin’s Conference Center, 36302 OK-9, Wewoka, OK 74884. Doors open at 6:00pm.
Each year, local Ducks Unlimited chapters hold grassroots fundraising events to support the organization’s habitat conservation mission. Recent successful Oklahoma projects through Ducks Unlimited’s Southern Prairies and Playas Initiative include work on Drummond Flats and Hackberry Flat Wildlife Management Areas (WMAs). Ducks Unlimited and the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation made improvements on these public habitats to provide critical stopover and refueling habitats for waterfowl and improve public hunting opportunities.
Ticket prices are as follows: $45 (Single), $60 (Couple), and includes dinner and a 1-year membership to Ducks Unlimited. There will be raffles and live auction. If you are interested in attending the fundraising event and dinner, please visit: www.SeminoleOKDU.org to purchase tickets.
We also have corporate sponsorships available to fit your business needs! If you are interested in becoming a corporate sponsor or would like more information about the benefits on becoming a corporate sponsor, please contact Dr. Katie Ward at (405)476-1668.
Ducks Unlimited is the world’s largest non-profit conservation organization dedicated to conserving, restoring and managing wetlands and associated habitats for North America’s waterfowl. These habitats also benefit other wildlife and people. Ducks Unlimited has conserved over 13 million acres of habitat in North America, including over 38,625 acres in Oklahoma. Oklahoma boasts over 7,715 members and raising $1.4M this past year.
To learn more about Oklahoma Ducks Unlimited and our conservation efforts, visit www.OK.ducks.org.
If you are interested in becoming a Ducks Unlimited volunteer, please contact Nathan Johnson at NJohnson@ducks.org or call (405) 315-0093.
