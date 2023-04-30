We seem to have made it past the risks of freezing temperatures and into the Spring season.
I don’t know about you, but I’m excited to be able to start putting out my vegetable and landscape plants. I find myself drawn over to the garden centers admiring the plants that are out and planning ahead on what I want to plant this year. Spring is a busy time in the gardens as we prepare the beds, plant seeds or select plants from nurseries and garden centers. If we have planted our own seeds, then most likely we already know the conditions of our plants. However, if you are like me and are a bit late to the game, we always have garden centers and nurseries that have started them for us.
When selecting plants, what are some signs of good, healthy plants? Nice, green leaves. Sturdy stem. Signs of recent watering or damp soil. Do groups of plants as a whole look healthy? I always take a quick look around the garden center first. Knowledgeable nurseries know how to take care of their plants and what the signs are for the ones that are sick, but not all garden centers do. It’s important that they were well cared for before you buy them and not neglected. Neglection can cause stressed plants which are prone to diseases.
What are some signs of unhealthy plants? Plants that are wilted and looked drained. Usually this is a sign of negligence in proper watering, but it could also be a sign of disease.
When looking at the foliage, or the leaves avoid plants with yellowing or spotting on the surface. Check under the leaves as well. These could be stressed or diseased plants that you wouldn’t want to add to your garden.
I’m a big fan of checking the roots as well! Many people do not realize that you can gently remove the container and take a look at the roots. You want to see healthy, strong, white roots when gently lifting the plant. If the soil falls apart as you lift it out of the container, then the roots are not very healthy and strong enough for transplanting into a garden.
Transplanting into a garden or landscape will cause your plant to go into a bit of shock. We must remember that plants at a nursery are pretty much spoiled. They get regular water, fertilizer, and controlled conditions. Then as the new owners we plant them in the ground that is new with a new environment that have to harden into. While some nurseries have greenhouses or coverings to keep plants warmer during the cooler nights, most outside gardens do not. Its okay to expect a little struggle from them at first. It’s important to always water them in the ground after planting and to keep regular watering schedules to help them until their roots can adjust to the new soil.
For more tips on selecting heathy landscape and gardening plants you can contact your ag educator at your local OSU Extension office.
