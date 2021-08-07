Vanoss Schools
Monday, August 9
Breakfast - Cereal Bars, Cheese Stickes, FJM
Lunch - Corndog, Tater Tots, Pork N Beans, FJM, Cookie
Tuesday, August 10
Breakfast - Muffins, Yogurt, FJM
Lunch - Chicken Sandwich, Spinach/Tomato Salad-Dressing, Green Beans, FJM, Cookie
Wednesday, August 11
Breakfast - Pancake on a stick, FJM
Lunch - Nachos, Refried Beans, Corn, Salsa, FJM, Cookie
Thursday, August 12
Breakfast - Toast/Jelly, Cereal, FJM
Lunch - Pizza, Fresh Broccoli, Carrot Sticks, FJM, Cookie
Friday, August 13
No School
FJM - Fruit, Juice and Milk
Irving Community Center Menu
Monday, August 9
Chicken Strip, Mashed Potatoes Gravy, Vegetable, Roll, Desert
Tuesday, August 10
Pinto Beans, Coleslaw, Cornbread, Desert
Wednesday, August 11
Frito Chili Pie, Cornbread, Salad, Desert
Thursday, August 12
Pork Loin w/Gravy, Baked Potato, Vegetable, Roll, Desert
Friday, August 13
Hamburger w/Veggies, Chips, Potato Salad, Desert
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.