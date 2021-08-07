Vanoss Schools 

Monday, August 9

Breakfast - Cereal Bars, Cheese Stickes, FJM

Lunch - Corndog, Tater Tots, Pork N Beans, FJM, Cookie

Tuesday, August 10 

Breakfast - Muffins, Yogurt, FJM

Lunch - Chicken Sandwich, Spinach/Tomato Salad-Dressing, Green Beans, FJM, Cookie

Wednesday, August 11

Breakfast - Pancake on  a stick, FJM

Lunch - Nachos, Refried Beans, Corn, Salsa, FJM, Cookie

Thursday, August 12

Breakfast - Toast/Jelly, Cereal, FJM

Lunch - Pizza, Fresh Broccoli, Carrot Sticks, FJM, Cookie  

Friday, August 13

No School

FJM - Fruit, Juice and Milk

Irving Community Center Menu

Monday, August 9

Chicken Strip, Mashed Potatoes Gravy, Vegetable, Roll, Desert

Tuesday, August 10

Pinto Beans, Coleslaw, Cornbread, Desert

Wednesday, August 11

Frito Chili Pie, Cornbread, Salad, Desert

Thursday, August 12

Pork Loin w/Gravy, Baked Potato, Vegetable, Roll, Desert

Friday, August 13

Hamburger w/Veggies, Chips, Potato Salad, Desert

