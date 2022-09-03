Sanders, Cowboys zoom past Central Michigan

STILLWATER — Spencer Sanders swiftly released the football and sent it spiraling toward the vivid orange end zone, where Bryson Green stretched his arms to haul in his prize.
Only 37 seconds into the second half, Oklahoma State had scored. Left tackle Caleb Etienne lifted sophomore receiver Green as fireworks added a celebratory flair to the pastel sunset above Boone Pickens Stadium.
With redshirt senior quarterback Sanders at the helm, OSU’s offense was zooming. The Cowboys dialed up the tempo to blaze past Central Michigan, 58-44, in their season opener Thursday night at home, giving coach Mike Gundy his 150th win.
Entering his fourth season in the starting role, Sanders dazzled as a “magician” in OSU’s offense, as Gundy described him at Big 12 Media Days. The seasoned signal-caller set career highs of 406 passing yards and six total touchdowns.
In the postgame press conference, Gundy reflected on Sanders’ growth.
“If you go back to when he was playing his redshirt freshman and sophomore years … he didn’t look anything like that,” Gundy said. “He just hadn’t had the experience. Now, it’s become second nature for him, and he gets it and he has a feel for it, so that’s a big advantage for us.”
Sanders completed 28 of 41 pass attempts for four touchdowns while adding 57 yards for two scores on the ground. He had the offense rolling before halftime, becoming the second Big 12 quarterback to record 300 passing yards, three passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns in one half, according to ESPN Stats & Info. The other distinguished member of this club is Patrick Mahomes, but Sanders didn’t bask in the achievements.
“I’m not really too concerned on stats right now,” Sanders said. “I’m just worried about whatever I can do to help my team.”
Sanders’ improvement shows up beyond the stat sheet – offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn said the quarterback is making better decisions on the field.
Despite the offense’s explosive first half with Sanders’ leadership, CMU didn’t disappear, outscoring OSU 22-7 in the fourth quarter. Gundy said the Cowboys intentionally slowed their offense when they had a sizable lead, but they might not play as well at that pace.
With the advantage of a quick beginning, OSU prevailed. The Cowboys’ first-half time of possession was only 10:22 while CMU had the ball for 19:38, but the discrepancy didn’t occur because of three-and-out drives.
OSU was flying into the end zone, and Dunn said the speed was ideal.
“It was fun,” Dunn said. “Guys were making plays, and obviously some guys took the football and did something magical with it at times, and it certainly helps an offense move.”
Throughout the first half, the Cowboys had a quiet run game except for Sanders’ scrambles. Instead, his arm fueled the offense as he shared the ball with multiple receivers.
“As you see tonight, it was a lot of love everywhere,” Sanders said. “… Whatever I can do to get those guys (as) comfortable as possible, and really, not even me – they did their time, they studied, they did what they needed to do, and obviously, they succeeded.”
Gundy acknowledged Sanders attempted a few dropped passes, but with the offensive line’s protection, he added several throws to his highlight reel.
Sanders connected with redshirt sophomore Rashod Owens, firing a pass to the left. On the next play, he delivered the ball to sophomore running back Jaden Nixon near the right sideline. Then Sanders found junior Brennan Presley for a 9-yard completion before keeping the ball and jetting 23 yards into the end zone, extending OSU’s lead to 37-7 in the second quarter.
Eleven Cowboys made at least one catch. Braydon Johnson, a super-senior who has returned from an undisclosed injury, emerged as the Cowboys’ leading wideout, filling Tay Martin’s spot at Z receiver. Johnson stockpiled a career-high 133 receiving yards for one touchdown on six receptions.
Sophomore slot receiver John Paul Richardson was the first player to cross the goal line. In the first quarter, he secured a pass from Sanders and maneuvered into the right corner of the end zone for a 45-yard touchdown.
CMU responded with a touchdown on the next drive, but the Cowboys used special teams and defense to swing the pendulum back in their direction.
“We were really good in our target punting,” Gundy said. “It made a big difference tonight in this game with (punter) Tom (Hutton) in our coverage and downing the ball inside the 10 several times.”
With inexperienced starters in the secondary and at linebacker, the defense had to navigate expected challenges. The Cowboys allowed CMU quarterback Daniel Richardson to throw for 424 yards and four touchdowns.
Linebacker Mason Cobb stood out in his starting debut for the Cowboy defense with 11 tackles, including 2.5 for loss.
As OSU’s new defensive coordinator, Derek Mason already has a sense of the principles Gundy has established through 17 seasons of coaching the Cowboys. After Gundy’s milestone victory, athletic director Chad Weiberg presented him with a customized football to commemorate it. Gundy credited the people around him who have helped him reach the 150 mark.
“I’m just lucky enough to be along for the ride,” Gundy said. “That’s pretty cool.”
