On May 5, Ada Sunrise Rotary heard a presentation by Steven Martin of East Central University. He is the Director NASNTI REACHE which stands for Native American-Serving Nontribal Institution - Resources to Enhance Achievement and Completion in Higher Education.
He is completing his first year at ECU and has worked at a number of other colleges and universities. ECU’s student body is 18% Native American which places it much higher than the national average of 1-3%. One program highlighted by Martin was the Indigenous Alternative to spring break where he received a grant to take 13 ECU students to Hawaii for service learning and cultural experiences.
