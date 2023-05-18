On April 26, 2020, Ada Sunrise Rotary installed its first Little Library in front of Mama T’s B and B. Many Rotary members as well as other people in the community have brought and traded books. Both adult and children’s books are available. Donors have also brought children’s art kits and even snacks.
A second Little Library was placed in Glenwood Park and it was extremely popular during the Covid pandemic when access to the Ada Public Library was very limited. Approximately 10,000 books were distributed from Glenwood Park. Sadly, due to vandalism the Little Library had to be removed. It was placed in Harris Park in Hammond Heights where it has remained intact since 2022.
The Mama T’s Little Library was vandalized for the first time on May 12 or 13. The builder of the library, Rotarian Dwight Odell, is in the process of repairing it. It will be back in business as soon as possible.
Little Free Library is a world wide phenomenon. One reason for giving people access to free books is that it increases literacy. Sadly, 2 out of 3 children living in poverty do not own any books at all. To locate a Little Free Library anywhere in the world, please visit https://littlefreelibrary.org/.
If you would like to be a part of the Little Library, feel free to Take a Book or Leave a Book any time!
