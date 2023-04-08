Basanta Ghorashainee, a sophomore from Kathmandu, Nepal, was selected to receive the Elizabeth Schmelling Scholarship by Ada Sunrise Rotary Club.
Ghorashainee is a Computer Science major. He serves as a Resident Assistant and is the Treasurer for ECU’s Rotaract Club. He loves being involved on campus in such events as Homecoming, Diwali nights, and ECU’s Holi celebration. In his spare time, he teaches himself computer languages online.
Rotaract Clubs are affiliated with Rotary International are usually found on college campuses. They serve Rotarians ages 18-30.
Dr. Elizabeth Schmelling was Chair and Professor of Nursing at ECU. She became instructor of nursing in 1975 and in 1983 was made chair of the department. She retired in 2002. In 2013 she was awarded the Distinguished Former Faculty Award posthumously.
