Regional bound

Fans gathered to watch the Ada High School softball team defeat Clinton 2-1 in the rain-delayed Class 4A Bi-District best of three series Monday afternoon at East Central University’s Tiger Field. Ada now advances to a Class 4A Regional Tournament in Lone Grove where the Lady Cougars will meet the host Lady Longhorns at noon on Thursday in a first-round contest. A full report on the bi-district can be found in today's sports section on page B1.