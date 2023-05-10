Quick response

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 79F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: May 10, 2023 @ 2:47 pm
Richard R. Barron | The Ada NewsHayes Grade Center briefly evacuated due to possible smoke, but firefighters quickly established that the issue was a faulty air handling unit on the roof. No injuries; school to resume shortly.
||||
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.