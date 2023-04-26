Pontotoc Technology Center announces a new Line Worker Academy for the Fall of 2023. The academy is designed to train the next generation of line workers who can build careers meeting the needs of our communities and local employers.
“Our Line Worker program is a direct result of our vision at PTC. We try to anticipate needs and provide education and skill development our Oklahoma workforce needs. When district employers expressed a need for skilled employees with high quality line worker training, it was a natural fit for what we do at PTC.” said Travis Graham, PTC Superintendent.
Line workers install, repair, remove and maintain electrical lines and keep the power up and running for everyone. While most people may not think about them much until the electricity goes out, there’s no question they are essential to our everyday lives.
“Coordinating with local employers has been key in developing this program. We want to make sure the skill development and knowledge our students receive is exactly what employers are looking for,” said Jim Lawson, PTC BIS Coordinator. “We know there’s a big need in our area and across the country for these skills. So we’re confident graduates of the program will have every opportunity to enjoy well-paying careers.”
The PTC Line Worker Academy is an adult-only program (not open for high school students). Classes begin in August and applications are open now for all prospective students. Anyone interested can find details and application instructions at www.PontotocTech.edu.
Pontotoc Technology Center is part of the Oklahoma Career Tech system and offers full-time training opportunities in Health Science, Practical Nursing, Cosmetology, Heavy Equipment, HVAC, Automotive, Information Technology, Firefighter Training, Line Worker Training, and Welding. Additionally, the STEM program, Biotechnology, is an advanced science course available to qualifying high school juniors and seniors. Details at www.pontotoctech.edu.
