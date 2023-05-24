Pontotoc Technology Center is thrilled to announce the introduction of an innovative Lineworker Academy. The program is set to equip aspiring professionals with the skills and knowledge required for a successful career in the demanding field of electrical line work. Spearheading this initiative is a highly experienced and accomplished instructor, Jamie Perry, who brings over three decades of expertise to the program.
As the demand for reliable power continues to grow, the need for skilled lineworkers becomes increasingly crucial. With the introduction of this comprehensive program, Pontotoc Technology Center aims to address this industry demand by producing a new generation of highly trained and safety-conscious lineworkers. The program will provide students with an in-depth understanding of electrical power systems, fiber optic repair and installation, practical skills for working at heights, and the ability to maintain and repair power and fiber lines with precision and efficiency. The program will also provide the educational hours necessary for students to obtain their Class A Commercial Drivers License.
Jamie Perry, a veteran lineman, brings over 30 years of experience to the program. Having worked for numerous well-known organizations across the region, Perry possesses a deep understanding of the challenges and complexities linemen face in their day-to-day life. “Be prepared to have your cell phone ring anytime, even when it’s inconvenient. When you’re on call, you go! The lineworker life isn’t for everyone, but for those who pursue a career in this industry, the benefits are incredible,” Perry said. He continues, “People are usually so grateful to have their power restored after it’s been off for any period of time. It feels good to help people get back to normal after a storm or event. The pay is pretty good too!”
“Obviously, we think Jamie Perry is the right person for the job. His unwavering commitment to safety, professionalism, and continuous learning makes him the ideal instructor to guide PTC students through this rigorous program,” said Travis Graham, PTC Superintendent. “ I’d also like to say thank you to the PTC Heavy Equipment class for preparing the ground for our new pole yard!”
Students enrolled in the Lineworker Academy at Pontotoc Tech can expect an immersive learning experience that combines classroom instruction with practical hands-on training. The curriculum will cover a wide range of topics, including electrical theory, safety procedures, pole climbing techniques, transformer installation, fiber install and repair, troubleshooting, and more. Through simulated real-world scenarios and state-of-the-art training facilities, students will develop the skills and confidence required to excel in their future careers.
"We are excited to introduce the Lineworker Academy at PTC, and we believe that under the guidance of Mr. Perry, our students will receive unparalleled instruction and mentorship," said Jim Lawson, Business and Industry Coordinator. "The program aligns with PTC’s commitment to provide training for the success of our students and our mission to anticipate needs and educate our customers to provide a trained workforce in Oklahoma.”
The Lineworker Program is open to adults (age 18+) who want to kick off a career in the lineworker industry. Through partnerships with PEC, OG&E, and others, Pontotoc Tech students have amazing opportunities for required internships and can look forward to real-world experience. The program is a full-time program beginning August 14th 2023 and ending June 25th 2024. Classes are Monday through Friday, 7:30AM - 4:00PM.
Enrollment for the Lineworker Academy at Pontotoc Technology Center is now open, and interested individuals are encouraged to visit www.pontotoctech.edu/lineworker or contact Jim Lawson at 580-310-2227 for an application packet or more information.
About Pontotoc Technology Center:
Pontotoc Technology Center is a public career and technology education center located in Ada, Oklahoma. Pontotoc Technology Center does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, disability, veteran status, or age in its programs and activities. The following persons have been designated to handle inquiries regarding the Title IX (titleix@pontotoctech.edu) and 504 (rjohns@pontotoctech.edu) non-discrimination policies at 601 West 33rd Street, Ada, OK 74820 | 580-310-2200.
