Pontotoc County Retired Educators Association met at the PEC Building on March 17.
President Gary Cooper called the meeting to order and led the group in the Pledge of Allegiance. Mike McGaha gave the invocation and blessing for the meal. The meal was provided by LaFiesta with several members bringing desserts. Members attending were: Zane Bowman, Leon Brown, Sandra Brown, Joseph Catalano, Rita Cloar, Edna Mae Cooley, Gary Cooper, Jenny Cooper, Debbie Eaton, Linda Embry, Billie Jean Floyd, Connie Hall, Judy Hanson, Judy Hisaw, Sandra Ingram, Sandra Mantooth, Linda McGaha, Mike McGaha, Vaden Morgan, June Murphy, JoAnn Prince, Mary Scalf, Mary Shivers, Phil Shivers, Martha Skinner, W. Harold Skinner, Lanny Sliger, Gerri Stephens, Tom Stephens, Oma Tatum, Harriet Weber, Patsy West. Linda McGaha, and Reubin and Martha Wigdor were welcomed as new members. Judy Sliger was a guest.
President Cooper introduced Krystina Phillips, Assistant District Attorney for Pontotoc County. Phillips provides legal services covering environmental Litigation, Environmental, Native American Law, and State, Local, and Municipal Law. She and PCREA have joined forces in initiating a request to the FCC to change the Pontotoc County television market area from the Sherman-Denison area to that of Oklahoma City. Retired educators recently began this process by contacting and requesting assistance from all local, state, and federal elected officials who represent Pontotoc County. In a meeting with Pontotoc County Commissioners on February 27, 2023, PCREA President Gary Cooper and Legislative Chairperson June Murphy were delighted to learn that District Attorney Eric Johnson also desired such a market modification and had already assigned that process to Phillips. She summarized to PCREA members the lengthy procedure that must be followed and indicated her pleasure with the work that PCREA had already begun. She then entertained questions from members regarding the project.
Members conducted regular business and heard from various committee chairpersons. The Benevolence Committee reported the death of member, Perry Ross and also of Ed Allred, husband of member, Betty Allred.
In the absence of Todd Crabtree, Chairperson of the Nominating Committee, Cooper presented the committee’s slate of officers for 2023-2024: President, Gary Cooper, Vice-President, Todd Crabtree, Secretary, Jenny Cooper, and Sandra Mantooth, Treasurer. The committee’s recommendations were unanimously approved.
Mary Scalf, Volunteer Coordinator reported 4,490 volunteer hours to the state organization for 2022. She related that the number of hours was up significantly from lows in recent years, primarily caused by the pandemic.
June Murphy, Legislative Committee Chairperson encouraged members to attend Retirees Day at the Capital on March 29 and also to be diligent in discussing with legislators, HB 2020, HB 2171, HB 2279, and HB 2854, all related to retirees benefits.
Prior to adjournment, Cooper encouraged members planning to make donations to the PCREA ECU Foundation Scholarship Fund to do so by the final meeting. He reiterated the request for as many members as possible to attend the March 29 Retiree Day at the Capital. Billie Floyd encouraged members to visit Senator Kay Floyd as well as locally elected legislators. Sen. Floyd grew up in Ada, graduated from Ada High School, and represents District 46 in the Oklahoma City area.
The next and final meeting of the year will be lunch at 11:00 a.m., April 21, 2023, at the PEC Building. All members are urged to attend; other local retired educators are welcomed and encouraged to attend. If anyone has questions, call 918-633-5484 for information.
