The Pontotoc County Retired Educators Association recently held its first meeting of the school year.
President Gary Cooper called the meeting to order and led the group in the Pledge of Allegiance. Tom Stephens gave the invocation and blessing for the meal. The following members and guests were in attendance: Betty Allred, Tommie Beddow, Leon Brown, Sandra Brown, Elizabeth Cannon, Edna Mae Cooley, Gary Cooper, Jenny Cooper, Todd Crabtree, Debbie Eaton, Linda Embry, Billie Floyd, Connie Hall, Judy Hanson, JoAnn Hunt, Sandra Ingram, Glenda Lillard, Maxine McFalls, Linda McGaha, Mike McGaha, Jeannie McGehee, Vaden Morgan, June Murphy, Martha Pennington, Mary Scalf, Mary Shivers, Phil Shivers, Martha Skinner, Harold Skinner, Judy Sliger, Lanny Sliger, Gerri Stephens, Tom Stephens, and Oma Tatum. New members Linda Forrester, Gary Harris, and Terry Rose also attended.
President Gary Cooper introduced the speaker, Krystina Phillips, Assistant District Attorney. Phillips gave an update on the efforts and progress of changing the current local television market area for Pontotoc County from Sherman-Denison to Oklahoma City.
Most in attendance were surprised to learn that the Federal Communication Commission does not dictate that the market area be one or the other.
The decision is made by current satellite providers, DirectTV and Dish. One member gave a report of closing a Dish account the day before the meeting. In an effort to keep the customer, Dish asked what could be done. The member indicated that his desire was to have access to the Oklahoma City stations. Dish countered that for a one-time cost of $100 that could be done.
When that offer was declined, Dish offered to waive the cost. Evidenced by the number of signatures gathered by the organization in favor of changing the current market area, the situation is not satisfactory or acceptable to most who live in Pontotoc County.
Phillips indicated that her office will continue to seek avenues by which citizens would be able to make their choice of television market area.
The organization welcomes and encourages any retired educators and other retired school personnel who live in this area to become members of the organization.
Membership is not limited only to individuals who have retired from Oklahoma schools. Join us at our next meeting on September 15, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. at the PEC Building. If you have questions, call 918-633-5484.
Our next meeting will be September 16, 2022 at the PEC Building.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.