Ada Police, Chickasaw Lighthorse Police, Mercy EMS, and Ada Fire Department responded to a medical incident in the parking lot at Mimi's Taqueria in the 1000 block of West Main Street.
One individual was involved in the incident, and no emergency personnel were injured. The scene remains under investigation.
Police vehicles blocked the outside westbound lane of Main Street while police investigated.
This is a developing story.
