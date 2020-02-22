Ada, OK (74820)

Today

Cloudy in the morning, then off and on rain showers during the afternoon hours. High 57F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.