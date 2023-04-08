I have always been the kind of photographer who loves to challenge himself, often including fellow photographers in that challenge.
Ever since college, my photographer buddies and I have always been happy when one of us says something like, "hey, portrait challenge," or, "looks like a good sunset tonight, let's go!"
By the time I was in the profession, photographers and I always cultivated a healthy sense of challenge. When I worked with a photographer named Harold, for example, we would divide a map, head out, and see who could outshoot the other.
Photo challenges have come and gone on the Internet as well. The most notable in recent years was the "bokeh every day for a year" challenge, and while it made some interesting images, most photographers got bored with it in the first month and didn't make it to a year.
The challenges aren't always against other photographers. Just this week, my Tulsa-based photographer buddy Robert challenged himself to plan and photograph silhouettes against the rising moon.
So what will you challenge yourself to photograph this week? You dogs and cats? You children? Your just-washed car shining in the evening light? In my estimation, it's all good, and it's all fun!
