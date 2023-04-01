One of my highest-priority projects this year is to get any remaining data I have stored on optical media - CDs and DVDs - moved to more secure storage.
"Solid state" was a very big deal decades ago, especially on appliances, radios and televisions. If a television or FM radio had a "solid state" on the outside, it meant the device didn't rely on the gasses in vacuum tubes heating up to become useful.
Today, in terms of preserving our data (in my case, mostly photographs), solid state refers to digital storage media that has no moving parts, and are sometimes called "SSD" for "solid state drive." Tablets and cell phones are equipped with this type of storage, but many of us still have "hard drives" (so-called because they use a spinning metallic disk that is "hard" compared to their predecessors, "floppy" disks, which are, as the name implies, floppy), that contain huge amounts of data.
For most of the last 20 years, hard drives were much cheaper than slide state drives, but these days, thanks to the explosion in popularity of mobile devices, solid state storage is near as cheap as hard drives, and solid state drives are MUCH faster.
I also have plenty of files, like home movies, tax documents, personal items, and more that are stored on CDs and DVDs, as well as some home movies that are actual playable DVDs, and I want to phase all those out without losing any of this content.
On reason this change has taken on new urgency this year is that my newspaper recently bought us new laptop computers, which, like almost all computer products in 2023, does not have any kind of optical media device. It's true that I could still plug an external CD/DVD drive into it, but now seems like as good a time as any to move from optical to solid state.
Here at our newspaper, we all got into the habit of "burning" our data to CDs and DVDs to get them stored and out of the way, but well-labeled so we could dig around and find items like "Senior Section 2006" or "Car Care 2011." This strategy has lost traction because CDs are limited to 700MB of data, and DVDs hold 4.7GB of data, while the solid state world continues to expand as we need more storage.
Finally, a word about the elephant in the room: the cloud. It is SO tempting to drag-and-drop your whole digital life onto a cloud server somewhere and let them handle it. But here are two very important considerations. 1. The cloud has been hacked by criminals in the past, and there is no sign this will ever stop. 2. Cloud services, even huge, worldwide ones, can get out of the business, and in my mind, the biggest one about to do that is Amazon. What? Amazon is getting out of the cloud? Indeed; here is their official line from Amazon.com: "After December 31, 2023, customers will no longer have access to their files through the Amazon Drive apps."
So here we are. Use the cloud sparingly and temporarily, and find a solid-state place in your own custody for your important files.
