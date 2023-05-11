For my entire career spanning the end of the film era and the beginning of the digital era, we have all waged a battle against grain and noise.
In the film era, the fight was with film grain, and that always meant that we tried to buy and shoot the "slowest" (lowest ISO) film we could, since lower ISO always equaled less grain.
In the digital era, the fight was with noise, a jittery, grainy appearance in our images if we cranked the ISO setting on our cameras higher. In the first decade of this century, a "high" ISO was somewhere in the 1600 to 3200 vicinity. As the 20teens rolled into the 2020s, we started to see more and more astronomical (sometimes both figuratively and literally) high ISOs, so that the latest and greatest cameras can shoot at, and produce decent images at, ISOs like 12,800, 25,600, and higher, something that might have seemed like science fiction to a 1990s film photographer.
But all these great machines left in their wake hundreds, thousands, maybe millions of previous generations of digital cameras sitting around gathering dust. I have a dozen or more such cameras, and it's driving me crazy. These cameras need to be making pictures, and I need to be making pictures with them. One of these cameras is the Nikon D3000.
I originally bought the Nikon D3000 as kind of an emergency: my wife called me on a Saturday from her annual family reunion in Duncan, saying her Nikon D70S had died as she was shooting it, and since I would be joining her the next day, could I get her a replacement? I was buying a covered dessert at Walmart anyway, so I went to the electronics counter and bought the only Nikon they had, the D3000.
One thing some of my friends do is give their old cameras to students, children, and relatives who are "just starting out," but I have observed that for the most part, that means these cameras will be gathering dust in a different location.
So I recently looked at the forlorn D3000 on a shelf not long ago, and reached for it several times, but each time I recalled its limitations.
Then, last month, I read that Adobe's Lightroom Classic just updated its noise reduction function with AI-powered "Denoise." I tried on one of the noisier files from the D3000, and POW! An old camera is born anew!
