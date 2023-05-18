Many of my friends and neighbors recall that starting July 1, I will be President of Ada Sunrise Rotary. It's an honor to be picked for such a task, and I am really looking forward to it.
But, I need your help. Rotary has traditionally hosted some excellent guest speakers, and I'd like to keep that tradition strong.
Your help comes into play by letting me know who you would like to see speak at Rotary. Who would interest you? Artists? Religious figures? Doctors? Scientists?
I for one have always been a pushover for science, and I know that our community is full of very smart people whose knowledge and perspective about their discipline would be very interesting.
Or maybe you feel you have something to offer Rotary, a story to tell, a specialty to discuss, even a new and innovative business you think might interest Rotarians and Adas in general.
I'll be Ada Sunrise Rotary President for a year, so don't hesitate to email me with your ideas about guest speakers who can enlighten us all. Send those ideas to rbarron@theadanews.com, and thanks for your support!
