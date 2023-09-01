Our area’s community of chaplains and pastors met Thursday, Aug. 24 at the Aldridge Hotel Café for casual fellowship and a discussion about their role supporting first responders around the area.
Pastors meet for casual breakfast, discuss support for first responders
