Bruce Moring’s East Central University’s zoology class took a trip Tuesday to Wintersmith Lake.
“We are determining the trophic status of Lake Wintersmith,” Morning said. “We’re taking measurements of things like dissolved oxygen and temperature and some other measurements.”
Students stood on one of the piers near the north end of the lake to take samples of the water.
“We’re taking a water sample to analyse for nutrients,” Moring added. “We’ll do some number crunching to determine the trophic status of the lake.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.