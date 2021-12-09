Orschlen's partners with TLC for "Helping Hands" tree

SubmittedFor the third holiday season, Orschlen’s has partnered with TLC Therapeutic Riding Center to display a “Helping Hands” tree. Every item purchased is a donation that goes directly to TLC to continue their services for the community. 

