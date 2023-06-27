Book bans have been ravaging the country at a historical level recently. According to PEN America’s Index of School Book Bans, during the first half of the 2022-23 school year, there were 1,477 instances of individual books banned. This was a steep 28 percent increase compared to the prior six months and it has left many educators, libraries, and parents concerned for the future of education.
To me, outright banning and removing a book from libraries is a harsh punishment. You’d think that the book would have to be extremely graphic to not just be challenged but removed without a second thought. This is what happened to the autobiography “GenderQueer” by Maia Kobabe in multiple states already. The book has been banned in school districts in North Carolina, Florida, Virginia, and many others. Parents, school boards, and lawmakers alike have called this award-winning graphic novel “pornographic and perverse.” As someone who has read the book, those words don’t describe the book at all. Sure, it has some mature topics such as sexuality, period shaming, and finding one’s gender identity, but I’ve read books that discuss far worse in the school library.
This need to keep both public and school libraries free of indecent material is a part of the recent trend to “keep our children safe.” However, when I was attending high school, dirty books were rarely scrutinized by adults. From required reading material with graphic sex and rape scenes to finding random titles that are far grosser than the cover could have hinted, books with even more mature subject matter have always been in schools.
One example that comes to mind is the book I requested be put in our library during my sophomore year. The book was called “Be More Chill” and it was about a teenage boy trying to climb the social ranks in his school with the help of a new cybernetic drug. The book had much more sexual content than I expected but to me, that wasn’t the problem. The problem was that my school librarians had marked the book as a fourth-grade book since that was its reading level. I tried to tell them what the book was about, and how explicit it was in the hopes that they would put the book in the high school reading section but they didn’t listen. They insisted that this book, which went on for a page about one girl’s infected nipples, was a fourth-grade book. So if protecting children from pornographic content didn’t matter three years ago then what’s so different now?
The picture gets clearer once you look at what types of books are being banned. PEN America found that 30 percent of the titles that have been banned are about race, racism, or feature characters of color while 26 percent of banned titles have LGBTQ+ characters or themes. However, books about race and LGBTQ+ topics aren’t the only ones being affected. Even titles that cover topics like grief, abuse, or health and well-being are being removed as well. I know that ultimately this is not because of parents complaining since over 70 percent of parents are actually against book bans. This is because of a loud minority that is trying to suppress and censor certain groups’ experiences as much as they can. Jumping straight to banning books we don’t like shouldn’t be our go-to answer.
I talked with Jolene Poore, the director of the Ada Public Library to get her opinion on the book bans and to see if they have affected her. Thankfully, no one has requested a book be removed from the library recently, however, Poore is open to hearing any of the community’s concerns on any reading material. “Any concern that would be brought to us, I definitely want to sit down with the person and let’s talk about it,” Poore explained, “it could be simply something that we need to move to the adult section.”
When talking about banning books, Poore emphasizes the need to evaluate the book in question before actually removing the book. Poore said “I want to take that person’s concerns very seriously but I also want to take into consideration other people’s concerns that they have read the book, enjoyed the book, and don’t feel that it’s inappropriate. So we’ve got to weigh everybody’s opinion to do what’s best for the community.”
If we listen to one small group and tailor our libraries to fit their taste, then so many others get silenced and that’s the problem with these bans. Libraries are supposed to be open information for the community to learn more than just one point of view. Poore agrees with this and said that they try their hardest to carry books that cater to many different perspectives.
“One of the main things about libraries is open access to information. we want everybody to have access to all points of view, so we go very far as to not censor.” Poore said.
A book that Poore recalls reading that has been challenged quite a few times is “The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian” by Sherman Alexie. The book was about a Native American teenager and his struggles while living on a reservation. Of course, it being a book about a teenage boy and his daily life, sexual elements are present but Poore said it makes up very little of the book itself.
“It’s not much different from what you’d see on prime-time t.v.” Poore explains why she thinks people have such a hard time accepting books with explicit content, “I think sometimes the written word has a stronger impact on people.”
The impact that books have on people is undeniable, however, what that impact is can be different for everyone who reads it. Just because you found a book to be in bad taste doesn’t mean that it wasn’t an inspirational book for someone else.
Book bans have always been something that libraries have had to deal with and they aren’t going away anytime soon. I only suggest that we as individuals evaluate the books for ourselves to see if there is any merit to these bans. With “Genderqueer” I feel that the book is perfectly fine to be in school libraries, a lot of what the author talks about is stuff I wish I had seen when I was still struggling in high school.
As for the people who are outraged by a certain book, maybe instead of asking for the book to be removed, think about whether the book is truly a threat or not. Your opinion might not be as universal as you’d expect and there are many other options for dealing with a book you don’t like. I think Poore said it best when she said “You always have the option to close the book and put it back on the shelf.”
