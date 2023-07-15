I read an article in last Saturday’s edition of The Ada News which concerned panhandling in Ada.
It appears many of the panhandlers are part of a traveling group.
It was mentioned that Ada police gets calls and complaints about the panhandlers frequently, but indicated there’s not much the police can do about it by law.
I know what can be done to remedy the situation.
Stop giving them money!
If the panhandlers can’t get any money, they won’t do it anymore. It really is that simple. If you want to help, make donations to charitable organizations that can assist people who are in need.
I was recently in Plano, Texas, and saw signs at intersections that read, “Please keep our pedestrians safe,” and had a graphic of one hand dropping change into another hand and it was crossed out, meaning don’t give anything to panhandlers.
The signs are nice way of saying that if you hand over money — or anything else of value — to panhandlers, then you are encouraging them to put their lives in danger by being out there.
I’ll go a step further and say that anyone who hands over money to panhandlers is enabling them.Yes, if you are giving them money, then you are the problem.
Stop doing it!
And I’m not some snob who is descended from great nobility, I’ve been homeless. and I mean for real homeless. I’ve been at rock bottom.
And while down there, I noticed there were some people who wanted to get out of the hole that they were in, me for example, then there were a lot of people who were okay with being at the bottom. and they had a lot of enablers helping them stay down there. But I digress.
I want to tell you about some of my experiences with panhandlers, but first, let me preface it with the following.
In last week’s article, it was written that Sarah Frye, the Director of the Ada Homeless Services, was contacted by a friend about the family (of panhandlers). Frye and her team contacted the family and informed them of the many resources available to them if they are in dire need. Frye said that the family has not contacted them, nor have they applied for the housing program that Ada Homeless Services provides.
During Frye’s investigation into the family’s housing situation, she discovered that they are not homeless at all. In fact, Frye told The Ada News that she initially found the family’s apartment expired lease in Oklahoma City.
After Frye contacted the manager of the apartment complex, she learned that they not only still lived there, but also that the family is renting nine other apartments in that same complex. Frye confirmed with the apartment manager that the family was much larger than the few seen at the intersection and they all panhandle in different areas.
“It’s extremely frustrating to find this out,” Frye said. “I personally know some people that felt that they needed to help them out … and it sounds like panhandling is their job.”
Extremely frustrating, indeed. Let me tell you about the first time I almost got suckered.
Back in about 1990 or so, I was leaving North Hills Centre and turned left going east on Lonnie Abbott Industrial Blvd., which was a two-lane blacktop back then.
At the then three-way stop sign was a male teenager holding a small cardboard sign that read, “Will work for food or diapers.”
As a teenage father myself, it hit me like a ton of bricks. I understood the struggle, and disposable diapers cost more back then than they do now, believe it or not.
So moved was I to see someone of my age struggling to get by and take care of a child, that, after taking care of an errand in Arlington Center, I turned around and headed back with the intention of giving him $5. and $5 was a lot of money to me back then. It kind of still is, to be honest.
But when I got back to North Hills Centre, he was gone. I felt bad that I hadn’t turned around sooner.
However, the next day I read an article in the then Ada Evening News about how several local teenagers were panhandling, pretending to be down on their luck and holding signs meant to garner sympathy.
They would then take the money that they swindled and go to the movie theater to watch movies and buy popcorn, sodas and candy. They were not young fathers, and they were not down on their luck.
They were punk kids out their grifting.
I was livid. I was not only mad at them for victimizing people, but more upset with myself for falling for it and nearly handing over money when I was actually struggling.
Now, that incident didn’t turn my heart to stone, but it was quite a learning experience.
Let me tell you about another experience.
I was down in Sherman, Texas, some years ago where a lot of panhandling takes place at the intersection of US 75 and US 82, and I decided to observe the behavior of the panhandlers.
Throughout the day, I watched as they would change intersections with each other every so often. I am uncertain why they did it, but perhaps some intersections are better than others and it would only be fair to alternate. I don’t know.
Later in the day, as the sun was about to set, all the panhandlers got together in a group near a convenience store on the northwest corner of the intersection, near the Wal-Mart.
What they discussed I have no idea, but they each had a lot of change and wads of paper money. After a few minutes, they entered the convenience store, and when they came out, they were loaded with 12-packs of beer, cartons of cigarettes and snacks galore. and the beer was the good stuff. No Busch or “Milwaukee’s Beast” for them, no sir, it was the more expensive beer.
It appeared as if they were going to have a good time that night, and probably every night, with all the money that gets handed to them daily.
