Dear Editor:
Your column on the Toxic Exposure Bill correctly describes the abrupt refusal of Senate Republicans to support the Pact Act, and their abrupt reversal under pressure from angry Veterns’ organizations. (The Act funded research and benefits for millions of Veterans harmed by toxic substances.)
But you err in crediting the excuse offered by Senator Toomey (R-PA) that Democrats had inserted a pernicious amendment to make $400 billion in discretionary VA spending mandatory.
According to independent press reports, and Veterans on the scene, this claim is untrue. Here’s what really happened. Republicans agreed to support the bipartisan CHIPS Act, stimulating US manufacture of computer hardware currently made mostly in China, in exchange for a perceived pledge from Majority Leader Schumer not to include climate spending in a filibuster-proof reconciliation bill requiring only a majority vote.
When Schumer and conservative Democrat Joe Manchin then announced agreement on an Inflation Reduction Act, combining deficit reduction, job-creating climate protection, and authority for Medicare to negotiate lower prices, Republicans threw a tantrum, voting against PACT and urging House Republicans to oppose CHIP.
To rescue the bill, Schumer allowed two face-saving Republican amendments, which failed. Then most Republicans, but not Oklahoma’s James Lankford, voted for the un-amended toxic exposure bill. President Biden promptly signed it into law, along with the CHIP bill. Obviously, both parties engated in parliamentary maneuvers. Legislatures do that.
But Senate Republicans alone held ailing Veterans hostage for no clear purpose. Fortunately, their ploy failed. Burn pit victims will be protected after all.
Gary Harris, Ada
