Dear Editor:
When I retired, I moved to Stonewall since I graduated from here. This year will be my 50-year reunion. Five of my brothers and sisters attended Stonewall. Every time we have a family reunion we talk about the school and some of our teachers who helped us through school. I know even now four of us can sing the school fight song word for word.
Now to the issue at hand; The school wants to pass another bond for expansion and upgrades. In the past, I have always voted for the bond issues but this time I believe this is not the time for it.
The town is replacing all the water pipes and sewer lines and plan to resurface the streets. We have a new water tower and two new wells. While replacing water pipes, dirty water has to be flushed out of the stools and sinks sometimes and it raises our water bill. If we drip our water to protect our pipes it raises our water bill and now we have to bring our water deposit up to $150 even though when we moved here years ago we paid $60.00. We do this by adding a little onto our water bill each month until we pay the $150.00, which increases our water bill. Where does this money come from to pay this bill and still pay other utilities?
About 85% of the families in Stonewall live off of a fixed income well below poverty level. There is no extra money for school expansion. I realize the town of Stonewall isn’t much without the school but we hope to keep improving. In the past, I have served on the Town Council, Chamber of Commerce and other committees and I want to see the town get cleaned up.
When you say, “Oh you will only have to pay $4.33 a month”, it doesn’t sound bad, but our teachers taught us to look at the overall picture. We pay annually a lump sum so that means we have to come up with another $52.00 all of a sudden, if our taxes are $800 a month. That means we have to just about save $100.00 a month. How can we do that on Social Security?
With the prices on everything going up daily and with this stupid presidential administration spending trillions of dollars, we have no idea what taxes will be coming next; therefore I do not think this is the time to pass another school bond.
The election date is February 8th, so there’s not much time to make up your mind. I advise you to be sure and go vote but think about it first.
Thank you, Richard Medcalf
