Dear Editor:
We need to take a closer look at State Question 805.
First, research shows us that punishment does not work. What it might do is teach someone to avoid the punishment, but the motivations to obtain the original goal is still there. Because of this, individuals will try other means to obtain there goal. What this means is more crime and more police and more law-bidding citizens getting hurt.
What is need are two things.
1. To do a better job in teaching young people to be better citizens.
2. Not create a level of citizenship that if one makes a mistake and winds up in prison, the albatross around their neck is the inability to live the American Life, prosper, live a good life and be contributing member of society.
Some experts have said that the biggest mental health facility in the state is the state prison. If we look more in the direction of the future and allow individuals who make a mistake and run afoul of the law to have a chance at the American Dream, we all will benefit from it and our society will be better for it.
The vote therefore on Bill #805 should be Yes!
Reubin M. Wigdor, PH.D
E.C.U. Retired
