Dear Editor:
I don’t know the full history of the paws. But, I do know they have been a part of the community for longer than I have. I know REPAINTING something that has been in existence and fully accepted for decades is not the same as a request to paint something new or controversial on the city streets.
I know that on at least a few Friday nights in the fall the AHS band, cheerleaders, Couganns, Rough Riders, Colorguard, STUCO, student section, Performing Arts Students, and yes, the football team leave their home school to travel a few blocks to a borrowed stadium. One that wouldn’t display their name, colors, or mascot anywhere if it weren’t for teachers, coaches, parents and boosters who haul flags, banners, signs, & inflatables to give them a sense of Home.
And I know the paws are part of that.
I know, for me, the paws have come to symbolize the connection between the two schools. Cougars who become Tigers are more likely to stay in Ada and become the next generation of business and community leaders.
I know that many have spoken and shared in support of the paws. I know that a few have spoken and shared that there are bigger issues we could be addressing. But, I know that if it matters to our kids (the future of this community) it should matter to all of us. #savethe
All the Cougar Moms
