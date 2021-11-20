I am writing today to introduce myself, Douglas Crowson, as the new Executive Director of Oklahoma Blood Institute-Ada Blood Donor Center.
I am passionate about our mission and the community we serve, it is my pleasure to accept this leadership role.
I’m from Madill, Oklahoma and bring 25 years of non-profit leadership experience to OBI. I previously served as the Executive Director of the Texoma Chapter of the American Red Cross, helping increase volunteer hours by 20 percent annually. I also recruited six new board members and built strong relationships with the local government in all eight counties.
My appointment is made possible by the incredible contributions of Susan Crews, who served as Executive Director simultaneously at the Ada and Ardmore donor centers. Her leadership and guidance was exemplary under such vast responsibility. Crews recently celebrated her 30th anniversary at OBI and will continue to lead the Ardmore donor center in the same role.
Service to our community is my life’s work, especially with Oklahoma’s children. I am an Eagle Scout and served 20+ years with the Boy Scouts of America, most recently as the District Director of nine counties in South Central Oklahoma. During that time, I worked with volunteers and community leaders to provide all the resources need to help these Scouts achieve their full potential.
My service in the community extends beyond the non-profit realm. I was a deputy Sheriff in the Frederick Co. Virginia Sheriff’s office and served 8 years in the United States Army from 88-96.
I spent my college years in Ada, graduating from East Central University with a BS in Biology. Then worked on my Master’s degree in Human Services at Murray State University in Paducah KY.
I’m active in several clubs including: American Legion Post 99 Adjutant, Past President of my Rotary Club and I am a Master Mason in Creekmore Lodge #74.
My Greatest joy are my three children, Erica who has given me two grandsons, Cheyenne my recently married OSU Grad and Colt who is in his Junior year at the United States Air Force Academy studying Astronautical Engineering.
It is my honor and privilege to serve as your new Executive Director. You can reach me by phone: 580-453-6760 (office) 580-235-6747 (cell) or e-mail: douglas.crowson@obi.org
Doug Crowson
