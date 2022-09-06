Dear Editor:
We no longer have a democracy and make no mistake, it is the far left Democrats constantly pushing policies which lead to Socialism.
Our democracy depends somewhat on freedom of the press. We should be able to find out the facts, not opinions or gossip or distorted views.(FAKE NEWS)
Painting the truth is essential. It used to be that way. People in authority should not be able to suppress information because they don’t like it or to cover up mistakes made by the president or party leaders. Democracy is still the best course for world peace and mankind‘s welfare.
It is up to the U.S. to show other countries that democracy is the best course for the individual citizens to have a better life than you would have under a one party dictatorship which you will have with socialism.
Our leaders should be working on problems of poverty, malnutrition, freedom and liberty. We have it within our power to make a good world which will benefit mankind but only with good, honest leadership working together with common interests and scientific techniques to promote human welfare.
Thank you,
Richard Medcalf
