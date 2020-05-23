Dear Editor,
I am writing about the recently passed “voter fraud” bill. The number of this bill was changed three times to prevent public outcry of this voter suppression bill.
I’m not sure how a registered voter asking that an absentee ballot be mailed to their home address can be interpreted to be voter fraud. Staying home in a pandemic would seem to be a wise thing to do. The majority voting for this bill think only those financially capable of owning their own copy machine have the right to vote absentee.
I watched online as this bill was debated and the author said that the increased demand for absentee ballots was evidence of intended fraud. I personally asked for such a ballot so I wouldn’t be crowded in line as one person at a time was allowed in to vote. I want to maintain the safety of the workers at the polls and stay safely at home. I have a copy machine to copy my license, those that don’t won’t be allowed to vote like me.
Rep. Johns and I may not agree sometimes, but his no vote on this bill showed rare political courage and integrity.
June Murphy, Ada
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.