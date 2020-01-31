This is simply to say “thank you” to a group of people that often get ignored, and they are rather a great group of public servants that deserve a big thanks for all they do.
On Sunday afternoon, the water went out here in Byng. When we called the Ada water department, the lady who answered the phone was so very helpful, telling us about a water main break. And she assured us that “the crews would be out there and stay until the water was fixed.” And they did!
I am a retired public works director and know that these people are rarely thanked or appreciated. This family sends kudos to those dedicated public servants.
Jerry V. Jack, Ada
