For the leadership at The Ada News:
I want to highlight a brief performance and bring to your attention the terrific assistance I received from one of your professionals — Lisa (and shame on me for not getting her last name).
I called Ada News this morning, 580-310-7505, to renew my brother’s subscription to your paper. Lisa answered the call. I asked several questions. Lisa answered them all quickly, thoroughly and to the point. Great information that avoided wasting my time with information I did not need or want. A very “high throughput” conversation. It was a very brief, to the point, pleasant and productive conversation.
I appreciate her professionalism, her level of knowledge and her respect for my time. She represents Ada News very well.
Just wanted to take a moment to let you know and to highlight the great performance of one of your own.
Roger Standfield
Oceanside, California
