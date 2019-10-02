ADA [ndash] Graveside services for Ora Mae Byers, 98, of Ada are at 11 a.m. today at Rosedale Cemetery. Bro. Dan Cusher will officiate. Mrs. Byers passed away Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at her home. She was born Aug. 5, 1921, in Temple to Joseph Martmore and Ira Lee Stewart Payne. She attended …