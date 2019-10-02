Dear Sirs:
A lady called me the other day and said she liked my opinion articles.
She asked me to write another one, pointing out once again that the Democrats found nothing against President Trump, or “they would have beat him over the head with it just like they did with everything else.” I thought that was a good way to say it.
Now, they are trying to make the American people think he has done something to be impeached for. He has not!
They will not be able to impeach him, but once again they will smear him, trying to keep making the American people believe he is crooked because they know they have no candidate who can keep him from being re-elected.
Thank you,
Richard Medcalf, Stonewall
P.S. Thank you for including my last article.
