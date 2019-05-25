Dear Editor,
I am completely opposed to the idea of the city and/or the county giving ANY MONEY to Call-A-Ride.
The people running it have absolutely no idea of what they are doing. They keep changing my home address; I have NOT moved. They have left me stranded so many times, I am afraid to call them. When I do call them, I am told it will be at least two hours before they can pick me up.
They don’t need money when they can’t do the job right.
Estell Moss, Ada
