Dear Editor,
You need help quickly. You call 911. You give them your address. Can they see your address? Day or night? Is it easy to read from a vehicle?
If you expect 911 to respond quickly, you have the responsibility to post an address that can be seen easily.
Don’t blame a 911 responder for your responsibility.
Whether you live in town or on county roads, your address should be easily readable from a vehicle. So, right now, get on the road or street in front of your house and look for your address. Then answer my question.
You need help quickly. You call 911. Can they read your address from the road or street?
Let’s make Ada and Pontotoc County the safest, best place to live.
Thanks for listening to my lecture one more time.
Billie Jean Floyd, Ada
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.