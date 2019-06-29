Dear Editor,
The American Association of Retired Persons Tax-Aide volunteers have completed another year of providing free tax preparation and e-filing in Ada. Tax-aide volunteers prepare prepared approximately 600 tax returns this year and many clients have used this service for several years.
However, our current tax preparers are elderly; most are in their seventies and eighties and two are ninety and older. Thus, there is a need for younger AARP tax-aide volunteers. Becoming a volunteer is easy. After registration with AARP, there is a three-day tax training class in January which qualifies one to be a certified tax preparer. AARP volunteers use a computer software (similar to TurboTax) and work one/two days per week during tax season (February through April). This free tax preparation service is critical for many of our senior citizens and if new volunteers cannot be found, this service may not be able to continue.
If you prepare your own income taxes, are familiar with computers/tax software, or would just like to help, please contact me. Thank you in advance.
Nicholas J. Cheper, Ada
EDITOR’S NOTE: Nicholas Cheper is a local coordinator for AARP Tax-Aide Volunteers. To volunteer, contact him at 580-436-3226.
