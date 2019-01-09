Dear Editor, Fellow Americans:
What has happened to logic and common sense in our country?
We have 40,000 citizens in California that lost everything in the wildfires. These are tax-paying contributing members of our society!
We have many people at our borders, many of whom have not respected or complied with our laws, forcefully trying to enter our home, the United States of America.
We are a country of immigrants who came here joining the American Native Indians (sic). In time, we became a democratic society that passed laws enabling us to become the greatest country on Earth.
We talk about taking care of others who are less fortunate. Wonderful, that’s what makes us different and exceptional as a country.
Let’s get our priorities straight and help our fellow American brothers and sisters first — the veterans, the homeless, those that don’t have enough income for proper medical care.
Ladell Maxwell, Ada
