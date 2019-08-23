Dear Editor,
If any other American had obstructed justice as Trump has, they’d be going to jail. By letting Trump get away with his corruption and stalling on holding him accountable, Congress sends a dangerous message to the American public. It’s time they act.
During Mueller’s testimony in July, he confirmed the results of his investigation: 37 indictments, at least 7 convictions and guilty pleas, and more than 10 episodes of obstruction of justice by Donald Trump himself.
Given all of the evidence, I don’t understand at this point why our representative still hasn’t voiced their support for a formal impeachment inquiry.
No one should be above the law in our country. Period. I don’t care who you are — if you’re the CEO of a company or the President of the United States of America. Donald Trump must be held accountable, just like any other American would be.
If it had been anyone else who obstructed justice as blatantly as Trump did, they’d be behind bars.
Some people say that we shouldn’t pursue impeachment because there are so many other issues to deal with. What about health care? Gun control? Climate change? Immigration?
And to these people, I say: Our lawmakers can address these issues and pursue an impeachment inquiry at the same time. That’s what we pay them to do.
It’s time for our representative to join the 130+ other members of the House and support a formal impeachment inquiry.
Pattie Mitchell, Ada
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.