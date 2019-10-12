Dear Editor,
“A man died during a police altercation.”
A statement we hear too much in Native American and Black communities.
Some will say, “Let’s not make this a racial issue.” But, when Native American and African American communities experience relatively higher rates of deaths during police altercations, it suggests that there is a racial disparity. On the ground, in the community, that data has flesh, a name, a family and friends.
We have expectations of fairness and equality in our government unless we are given reason not to. The constant flaring of direct action against police seems to indicate people aren’t trusting the system to bring about a fair result.
I hope we can restore faith in our system and heal our communities.
SvnHawk Hill, Ada
