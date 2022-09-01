We have many animal welfare advocates in Oklahoma. But the truth is we are severely outnumbered border to border and there is no way any of us can keep up with the sheer volume of animals needing homes.
Newer and bigger facilities in which to house animals with no homes is NOT the answer. It never will be. It has been in place for years but nothing about the problem is solved with a TRUE SOLUTION.
I originally wrote this letter to the editors of many newspapers in 2008m and sadly so —NOTHING HAS IMPROVED FOR THE ANIMALS.
I have spent many hours over lunch discussing the need to educate people about spaying and neutering their pets. We have discussed how to get the general public more tuned in to the absolute need for some NO cost and LOW cost spay-neuter clinics to stop the births. This is the only method that will prevent the dumping of animals on country roads, overloading the animal rescue organizations, and overwhelming the shelters with pets that are never claimed. The only crime of these loving creatures is that they were born and there are no homes for them. Oklahoma is over saturated in every county. The rescue organizations are on complete overwhelm and many of the personnel working for them are requiring and getting psychological help for their job. We have made little to NO MEASURED PROGRESS.
This is 2022. I wrote this ORIGINAL letter in 2008. Yet, the number of animals murdered in Oklahoma is staggering. Could we please at least discuss a truly low cost spay/neuter or NO COST spay/neuter facility in our midst available to people who love their animals dearly but simply have no economic means to meet the prices of regular veterinarians. This would not interfere with the citizens who love their veterinarians but only those who simply cannot afford the prices.
For it is obvious by the number of animals “put down”, “put to sleep”, “euthanized”, “dumped to die horrible deaths” and the “overrun shelters”, “murdered”, “got rid of” or whatever terminology you choose to use that makes you feel better just simply is NOT working all that great.
I have always felt and still will say that the people/humans making the decisions to end an animal life should HAVE TO BE THERE AND OBSERVE on the days when the animals are put to death and disposed of in whatever name they want to give it....I call it murdering the animals. It might make an impact that would change our way of thinking. STOP THE BIRTHS. It is the only way that any of the organizations can begin to catch up with the number of animals that need to be rescued and given good homes.
I submit, again, now this is the 15th year, with respect my feelings but my words need to be said LOUDLY. We have to be better humans. Remember, GOD made the animals first. HE instructed Noah to build the Ark and take in all living things (except humans) and then HE shut them in. Maybe it was to teach us humans kindness, caring, understanding and love. We are failing the animals miserably. Are we ready to do something different? It can be done. We can make a difference and quickly. We simply must. It is the right thing to do. It is as simple as that.
I can and will help. I have done the cost analysis a dozen times and it will save lots of MONEY AND SUFFERING. It is a win/win situation. Since Oklahoma is 50th on the list of other things that are good, maybe this is something we could do 100% and be a leader in this field.
Please read and let us put our heads together.
Pets Without Parents, Inc. 501C-3 DreamCatcher Spay/Neuter Clinic PO Box 2020 Blanchard, 73010
Susie Purcell
