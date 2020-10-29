I love this country.
When someone makes a flat statement like this, your first response should always be, “Why?” Let me tell you why.
I have been fortunate in my life to be able to see most of this country and much of the rest of the world to give those observations contrast. I love this country because of Americans. In this country, we tolerate so many different types of people and what they believe in. And if you think that sounds Pollyannish, then you are the one who hasn’t seen enough. I have met people on every shore and every border. I have never met someone I hate. I may dislike what they think, but in America that is okay, because what I think about what you think doesn’t matter.
Because America is not so much a place as an idea. That idea is that even though we may lose our way, we can always find our way back. Our system allows for a structure that will always right itself in the end. And because of that, we enjoy the oldest and longest-lived democracy in history.
First and foremost, America is about her people and the opportunity to always change and make something better. I was not born under great circumstances, but I did have a mother and father who cared. And because of that, I was able to lift my eyes to the sky and dream of a better future.
The United States Air Force put me on the road to that future and when I retired after 24 years, I could look back and know that while not every day of that 24 years was fantastic, the overall experience was illuminating and fulfilling, and yes, fantastic.
That’s my story, but there are over 300 million stories much like it. Stories about everyday people having dreams and working hard to realize those dreams. And more importantly, stories about people helping people, not because they had to, but because Americans have huge hearts. Like the country we live in, something speaks to us to pull up the one who is falling or less fortunate, not push them down.
The Oklahoma Standard might express best that imperative to help and while The Oklahoma Standard was first recognized after the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building attack in 1995, it has always lived in Oklahoma. It is a spirit of limitless generosity and selflessness to give to others to make things right. And although my family hails from Oklahoma with Irish and Cherokee roots more than 100 years ago, I brought my family back to Oklahoma recently and guess what? I finally found a name for the very thing I have witnessed all over America.
While the Oklahoma Standard was named here, that spirit of volunteerism and caring lives in that huge heart of America and I have observed it across and up and down our wonderful country. And it spills over our borders.
In other countries, even though their government may say one thing about America and Americans, I have always found other people in the world respect and love Americans and their generosity and willingness to help. One young man in India told me, “If you can’t make it in America, then you really are a loser!” Now some would say I’ve been lucky in my success, but I have always found the harder I work, the luckier I have been.
And I do understand others feel they have not enjoyed the circumstances that have allowed me to do well, and I believe that—sort of. When things have gone bad for me, I work harder, longer, and more intensely to bring the good back. It turns out that doing well is not luck, but guts. If you are willing to work harder than anyone else, the luck will come.
I love this country. Sometimes I see some disappointing things happening, and while it breaks my heart, it doesn’t change my love, only my resolve. When I lost friends in the military and saw them buried under the flag they served, do you think they ever felt they were inherently racist? I’m sure Bill Bruner didn’t—he was black and one of my brother squadron mates. And I know I don’t believe I am racist, because I have never been. But I am not so manly I can’t tell you I cried when Bill died.
Like so many other deaths, it was senseless, but at least it was for the right reason. And I understand that someone kneeling to the flag and our national anthem feels like they are making a point. I have two things to say about that: first, if there is a vestige of racism remaining in this country, we need to fight it with every fiber of our soul.
I know my brothers-in-arms did not die so racism could thrive in America; they died to defend tolerance and justice for all. I also think that if kneeling is your symbol of protest, you need to find a new symbol. Don’t co-opt the very flag that so many have died defending to give you that right to protest. You are not helping, you are dividing; you are not convincing, you are galling.
Know you can dispute what you don’t like, but don’t spit on the ones who have defended that right. That may not be what you intended but trust me, the result is the same. Regrettably, it seems as if there will always be hatred and racism. You can be part of the solution rather than part of the problem. Don’t dance with the Devil, spit on him instead.
The bottom line is this: I love America and I would hope you could find that same love. Work to find solutions. Push away the divisiveness and embrace your fellow Americans. Don’t buy into the hatred, but instead buy into the love.
Kill them with kindness and seek out your brother and sister Americans to celebrate what we are as a nation but maybe more importantly what we can be as America. Walk with me and work from a base position of love; work our system to make it better: to do anything else denies yourself the Golden Ticket to that fantastic life.
—Steve Gardner, Ada, Oklahoma
