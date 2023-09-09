Dear Editor:
This picture is what our (Allen) Police Chief has declared to be healthy dogs.
The food on the floor is what I took over there after 6 days of Noone being home. The black water is what the lay in to keep cool and their drinking supply and is replenished by the ac condensation.
I contacted the owner of the property, who gave me permission to check on the dogs when I noticed Noone home for several days. I contacted the police chief, who says the dogs are well nourished with plenty of food and fresh water. And told me he has 25 years experience in this, even though I consulted a veterinarian that was appalled that their condition, and the president of the board of directors at PAWSNADA, who is equally as appalled.
All I want to know is what can be done to save them, when those in authority are blind and arrogant? Animal neglect is a felony, yet nothing is done because they see nothing wrong.
Roberta Armstrong, Allen
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.