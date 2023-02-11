Dear Editor
Oklahoma is fortunate to be among 26 states whose Constitutions allow laws to be made or repealed directly by the citizens. By gathering the required number of signatures based on a percentage of the vote in the last gubernatorial election (5% to block a new law, 8% to enact one, or 15% to amend the State Constitution), Sooners can put decisions about our shared future to a popular vote.
We have done just that on several occasions, voting for example to accept Medicaid benefits which our tax dollars were already funding. (On March 7, we will decide whether to sanctional recreational marijuana use.)
Not all ballot initiatives deserve passage, of course. I’m still listening to pro and con arguments on the pending one. But any measure which has been proposed by over 90,000 voters deserves a public hearing and a popular vote. That’s democracy in its purest form.
Unfortunately, many elected officials resent the ballot initiative process, preferring to reserve all decisions to themselves and to special interests. There are already burdensome restrictions on the petition process in Oklahoma. For example, if a voter fails to print his name in all capital letters, his signature isn’t counted. Moreover, only 90 days are allowed to gather signatures, whereas most states allow a year.
Now there are bills pending to make the whole process even more difficult, with the obvious intent of silencing pesky voters. Senate Bill 518, the first such bill to be assigned to a Committee (Judiciary) would make signature gathering more difficult and expensive.
Even harsher measures are in the hopper. We must urge Senator McCortney and Representative Johns to oppose assaults on this Oklahoma tradition. As Winston Churchill observed, democracy is the worst form of government, except for all the others that have been tried.
Gary Harris
