Dear Editor,
I feel as if we are surviving under an ominous, evil, dark cloud hovering and just waiting to smother us all to death.
I am praying without ceasing.
Folks, please join me in praying without ceasing. Our Lord is the one that can take this evil killer away and destroy it, so it cannot ever come back.
Our Father God is the only hope we have. Please pray with me.
We are all in this together. May God bless all and keep us safe.
Mary Chronister, Ada
