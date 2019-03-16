Dear Editor,
This past weekend, I had the honor of catering two important events in our community.
The first was a dinner for the widows in Ada and was attended by 200 wonderful women who have long been an asset to this community. The theme was Mardi Gras, the ladies were dressed to the hilt and the decorations were beautiful. There was even a parade. For me, the widows’ dinner is a labor of love, and I would like to thank Asbury United Methodist Church for once again stepping up when we were in need of a host for this monthly dinner. I would like to encourage other churches and civic organizations to join in the fun and sponsor one of these dinners. This is a great way to show our appreciation for the contributions these women have made to our lives. If you are interested in hosting a dinner for these lovely ladies through the Sisters Hand-in-Hand Project, please contact Debbie Wall.
The second event was attended by 400 young people involved in 4-H and Future Farmers of America. Today, there is so much negative said about our youth, but I was completely impressed with these young people. They were polite, well-mannered and very hungry. They were appreciative of the food and eager to help when they could. It was a privilege to serve and interact with these future leaders. For this occasion, I would like to thank First United Methodist Church for the use of their kitchen since 700 people would have been a stretch for my personal kitchen. First United Bank provided the steaks, and Tim Martin did a great job of smoking them for us. They were delicious!
In addition, I had the most amazing crew of volunteers to help me prepare and serve the food for both events. They worked hard for many hours. A big thanks to Elaine McKnight, Ann Lane, Derill Black, Katelyn Wade, Chance Taylor, Crystal Wade, Holly Jackson and Greg and April Davis. I could not have done this without your help.
Ada, Oklahoma, is a wonderful and exciting place to live.
Sincerely,
Sue Bricker, Ada
